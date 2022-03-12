The Readers' Forum: Our needs here

Our needs here
It is disturbing to see how the U.S. and Samaritans Purse always have humanitarian money and resources available to hand out to every country in need and turn a blind eye to our needs right here at home. We have veterans here at home who are living under cardboard boxes with no home to go to and no food except for food kitchens.
Please don’t think that I am not compassionate with their situation because no one should have to live under that kind of stress, but I do believe that more could be done here at home for our veterans who have fought for this country.
Joyce Smitherman
King
An inconvenient truth
Several letter writers have astutely pointed out that the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has occurred during President Biden’s presidency. They insist that had former President Trump won reelection, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump continues to slavishly praise — most recently as a “smart man” — would never have attacked Ukraine. The question that is not asked, however, is why.
The supporters of the former president miss the fact that as long as Trump acted as Putin’s stooge, there was no need to invade Ukraine. Without the support of his American puppet, Putin was left with no recourse. For he had counted on Trump’s stated plan in his second term of withdrawing from NATO. During his presidency, Trump led the GOP in withholding military support of Ukraine, opting instead for a backroom deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to “do us a favor, though.”
Both in and out of office, Trump remains a “useful idiot” for his Russian comrades in Putin’s inner circle of cronies. Remember the photo of his meeting in the Oval Office with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov … oh, the good times.
What is true is that in Biden, Putin has found someone who refuses to do his bidding. Unlike Trump and the GOP, which has yet to condemn the former president’s fawning over his Russian colleague, Biden supports democracy, has strengthened the NATO alliance and champions a free and independent Ukraine. So, yes, Virginia, facts really do matter.
Colleen and Jeff Lerner
Winston-Salem
Better off
Under President Biden, gas prices have reached a historic high.
Under former President Trump, hospitals had to use refrigerated trailers as morgues and nurses had to wear garbage bags to protect themselves from a pandemic.
But please do go on about how we were better off with the foul-mouthed business manager/reality TV star than with the intelligent man who has a conscience and was able to rally NATO.
Leon Albertson
Winston-Salem
Shell shock
Shell shock — at the gas stations. While it seemed a shock that prices at the gas stations should increase so dramatically after the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russian aggression, my biggest shock was the graffiti that was handwritten in black ink on the fuel tank pump where I get gas, with the word “Biden” written on the pump button, pointing blame at President Biden for the sticker shock of price increases for gas. That was my shock, as we are moving toward preventing war — nuclear war! Imagine the PTSD and shell shock that comes from nuclear war — or any war!
This graffiti was used to get an emotional response rather than a rational response to gas price increases.
The use of economic sanctions is a powerful tool of strength over the violent tactics and aggressions used by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the civilized approach for humanity on the brink of war. Looking at the press and news footage of Ukraine, imagine the shell shock and PTSD fallout of war on innocent civilians, children and soldiers. Imagining this may make the shell shock at the gas station seem a bit less dramatic.
Diplomacy and sacrifice for the common good of all Americans, not violence, is what makes America great!
Barbara Robless
Pfafftown
Trump’s suggestion
Former President Trump recently suggested that to defeat Russia, all we have to do is paint our fighter jets with Chinese logos, then attack Russia. That would surely fool those stupid Russians! They’d go to war with China and we’d win!
But why even go to that much effort? Better yet, the Ukrainians could paint what looks like the entrances to tunnels on solid walls. When Russian tanks try to enter them — bam!
And he says he’s a genius.
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem