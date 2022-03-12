The Readers' Forum: Our needs here

Our needs here

It is disturbing to see how the U.S. and Samaritans Purse always have humanitarian money and resources available to hand out to every country in need and turn a blind eye to our needs right here at home. We have veterans here at home who are living under cardboard boxes with no home to go to and no food except for food kitchens.

Please don’t think that I am not compassionate with their situation because no one should have to live under that kind of stress, but I do believe that more could be done here at home for our veterans who have fought for this country.

Joyce Smitherman

King

An inconvenient truth

Several letter writers have astutely pointed out that the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has occurred during President Biden’s presidency. They insist that had former President Trump won reelection, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump continues to slavishly praise — most recently as a “smart man” — would never have attacked Ukraine. The question that is not asked, however, is why.