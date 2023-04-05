A dumb bill

I just read that our state Senate has decided to end “participation trophies.”

Wow. So it’s critical to worry about kids getting trophies for sports but no need to worry about allowing handguns to be sold in our state without permits and local background checks?

Who elects these fools? Why do people vote for them?

People seem to be unable to research what our state legislative leaders propose and how they vote; they only vote along party lines as they are loyal Republicans; they get their news from Facebook and channels that call themselves news channels but push lies and untruths, such as Newsmax and Fox “News.”

It is critical that our news sources, whether written or spoken on air, tell truths. The factual truths won’t kill us, but deception by news sources that are trying to boost profits leads to violence from hate-filled rhetoric. I don’t agree with all of the columnists that the Journal prints, but I respect the truth in all things printed.

Please continue to educate the public on what is going on in Raleigh and who proposes such dumb and dangerous laws.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem

Fear feeds itself

When will we acknowledge that fear begets fear? When will we opt to create true safety rather than the false sense of safety created by current and ever-loosening gun laws? Why do we think we are safer this way?

Citizens who never thought they would carry guns are now buying them. They are considering, or already are, carrying guns to the park to keep their children safe, and to school, and to restaurants and bars and funerals.

This collective fear is very damaging as well. Children are now growing up with fear bestowed on them by their families. Anxiety robs us of our hopes.

This anxiety is unnecessary. I hope I will never “choose” to carry a gun. I can’t fathom that kind of responsibility.

I’m angered and deeply saddened with the ease one has to buy guns that are meant for war. Maybe this is war — a war with, and created by, politicians who prefer the support and kickbacks they receive from the gun lobby to our own lives — who are creating fear of each other because we look, talk, dress, think or believe differently from them.

I am certain most of them don’t really care who we love or where we spend our free time. They are concerned about their own reelections and will do whatever it takes to stay in power. But they are elected to serve the community, not to be in power over us.

The only way to regain our safety is to vote. This isn’t who we are.

Lisha Mejan

Winston Salem

Guns everywhere

Consider this: According to the GIIDS (Geneva) 2018 Small Arms Survey, in America there are more than 393 million firearms in civilian possession. This is 46% of all the civilian guns in the world despite the U.S. comprising only 4% of the world’s population!

According to the American Journal of Medicine, among the world’s 23 wealthiest nations, 82% of all people killed by firearms were from the U.S.

The school shooting in Nashville was just the latest of 130 mass shootings in the U.S. this year (at that time; we have now surpassed that total).

I endorse the following ideas from Thom Hartmann, paraphrased below, in his recent column (The Hartmann Report, March 28), especially since it avoids the Pollyannaish thought that gun owners will willingly give up their guns:

“Other countries have gotten their gun violence under control by ... requiring gun owners to do two of the three things we do across America for car owners: be licensed and register your weapon. I’d add that we should include mandatory liability insurance, like we do for cars; the insurance companies would then sniff out the “high risk” gun owners and refuse to insure them, thus preventing them from easily and legally owning a gun.”

When will it be a good time to address this national crisis? How about now? Let’s stop this insanity.

Art Gibel

Winston-Salem

Not the obits

Enough already! Dumbing down the newspaper is one thing but dumbing down the obituaries section is shameful!

Did you really have to stop printing the alpha list of names and locations of the dearly departed??

Please reconsider to printing the alpha list and the smaller notices first before the more detailed obits.

Louise Gaither

Mocksville