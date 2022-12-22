The Readers' Forum: Pathetic

Pathetic

“Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called for Maricopa County election officials to be ‘locked up’ on Sunday as Lake gears up to contest her opponent’s certified victory in court hearings this week.”— Associated Press, Dec. 19.

OK, this is just pathetic now. Enough with the “they stole the election from me” BS. Time for Republicans to grow up.

Gerry Phillipson

Winston-Salem

Grateful for release

The writer of the Dec. 20 letter “Evidently” says it took her a few days to collect her thoughts on the swap for Brittney Griner. Maybe she should have taken a few more.

First, she says she thought it was a policy not to trade a criminal for a U.S. citizen. Who else are we supposed to trade? An innocent person? A political refugee?

Second, the letter writer portrays the trade as a choice between Griner and Paul Whelan. Who told her that President Biden had a choice? What evidence supports that claim? It takes two to negotiate.

Whelan was discharged from the Marine Corps for multiple charges, including attempting to steal $10,000 from the U.S. government while deployed to Iraq.

Despite that, I want him to come home. I want all American prisoners being kept in harsh foreign prisoners to come home.

Like Whelan’s own family, I’m grateful that Biden was able to procure Griner’s release.

It’s all so very easy to sit at home in Winston-Salem and imagine that one knows better, and can do better, than a president who has the full force and power of the U.S. State Department behind him. Maybe the letter writer should have thought a little longer.

Steven J. Atkins

Winston-Salem

Missed the point

I think the Dec. 20 letter “Evidently” needs clarification. The writer missed the point that former Marine Paul Whelan was not part of the deal for trading with Russia. Brittney Griner and Whelan were arrested by the Russians for massively different crimes, whether these were correct or not. Whelan was arrested for the charges of spying; Griner was arrested for a personal drug item. There is no shame for the deal or for President Biden. This was the only option Putin offered.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem

Wolf

In his Dec. 17 guest column, “Election officials failed to follow the law,” Forsyth County GOP chairman Ken Raymond pleads: “But because of the climate of distrust in elections …”

What a laugh. Climate of distrust in elections? He says that as if he’s not part of the party that created that climate out of thin air for political purposes.

I have no interest in hearing any more Republicans nit-pick the election process. I’ve lost patience with the boy who cried wolf.

Doug Foster

Winston-Salem

Read the report

I hope, along with your coverage of the Jan. 6 committee’s 800-page report (“Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report,” Dec. 22), you’ll also give some notice to the less-publicized but equally important report created by the “shadow committee” of five House Republicans who were refused positions on the regular committee. Their report concentrates on the security failures that allowed the Capitol to be breached.

It doesn’t have to be bipartisan to make some important points.

The regular Jan. 6 committee did some important work, and I agree with the conclusion that former President Trump is primarily responsible for the attack — he incited, encouraged and supported it. He should not be allowed to run for any public office, ever again.

But it’s also important to understand why the Capitol police were overrun and to take steps to prevent it from ever happening again.

I can understand why these House Republicans weren’t allowed to be on the committee. Their own report is likely to contain questionable conclusions. But if it can serve to prevent future atrocities, let’s read it, learn from it and apply it.

Smith Reaves

Winston-Salem