Toney’s judgment

Regarding Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney’s displeasure at not being selected as the next city manager in Winston-Salem:

I believe Ms. Toney is the victim of very bad advice and has placed herself in a no-win situation and that is a shame. The City Council appears to have done a fine job of interviewing and deciding on a good replacement for Lee Garrity.

Ms. Toney should have congratulated him and the council and moved forward in her position, in which she seems to have had much success. Instead, she has listened to the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity and the NAACP and can no longer be effective. These voices using the race card have destroyed any chance she has of continuing here in city government and that is our loss.

But when the new manager takes his position, he will not want someone who has shown bad judgment as his chief assistant.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem

Imperfect but better

John Deem’s article (“Big changes loom,” July 30) outlines the choices Duke Energy faces in replacing its coal-fired plant at Belews Creek. This article should open eyes. Too many of us who take global warming seriously seem to dream of some perfect clean-energy source, usually solar. Imperfect candidates can be ignored.

Yet, a telling quote in Deem’s article suggests that solar power also has a major imperfection. A Duke spokesman is quoted saying that replacing the current plant’s output with solar panels would “require clear-cutting about 20,000 acres — about twice the size of this entire (Belews) site. ...”

Given the source, I’d normally discount such a claim. However, in The Atlantic of March this year, Jonathan Rauch (“Is America Ready for a New Age of Nuclear Power?”) cites congressional testimony making the same point. Specifically, the article stated that “meeting all of the eastern United States’ energy needs might require 100,000 square miles of solar panels (an area greater than New England) … .” So, it seems solar energy is too land-hungry to be perfect.

Duke Energy suggests small, modern nuclear reactors may be a viable option. The Atlantic author also supports this idea, and adds that some major conservation organizations are now “nuclear inclusive.” Nuclear power is hardly perfect. But unless we are blind to the environmental value of forested and open land, neither is solar power. Fossil fuels are an existential threat. Many good, though imperfect, alternatives to fossil fuels will need to be employed.

Donald Frey

Winston-Salem

Bidenomics works

Bidenomics has directed government spending toward key industries such as clean energy and semiconductor production and resurrected American manufacturing so that we are less reliant on global supply chains while creating well-paying jobs. It has also provided $40 billion to states and localities for workforce development and targeted $550 billion toward our run-down infrastructure through road repairs, broadband expansion and electrical grid upgrades.

President Biden’s policies have resulted thus far in the creation of 13.2 million jobs, including 793,000 in manufacturing and the lowest unemployment rate in 54 years. Americans are also earning more with average hourly earnings increasing by 12% to $33.44.

The U.S. economy, with a gross domestic product of more than $26 trillion, has rebounded strongly from the massive shutdowns and layoffs of the COVID pandemic and remains robust despite all the gloom of some economists who predicted that a recession was imminent.

By contrast, the GOP’s “trickle-down,” “voodoo” economics nearly brought our country to its knees during the Great Recession of 2008 and has doled out tax cuts that have largely benefited the wealthy, added significantly to our national deficit and widened income inequality. Their effect on the American worker has been disastrous.

Even before COVID hit, the United States actually lost nearly 6 million manufacturing jobs during the Bush administration as American companies continued to move production to lower labor-rate countries. Trump also became the first president in modern history to experience a net loss of jobs. Definitely nothing to take pride in!

Tim Miles

Mount Airy