Let teachers teach

As someone who taught in elementary schools in Forsyth and Stokes counties for many years, I have a problem with the “Parents Bill of Rights” that our legislature just passed. Teachers should be examples of good, moral behavior, yes, but expecting them to police morals to suit all families — while also trying to teach children reading, writing, communication skills, math, logic, history, geography, economics, science, health, respect for classmates and adults, music, art, and physical education, while sometimes monitoring the lunchroom to keep the children from stomping ketchup packages on the floor — is ridiculous. There are days when elementary teachers often don’t have time for a bathroom break, much less to teach students about homosexuality or transgenderism.

Teachers have a rough enough time as it is dealing with low pay, low morale and little parental and community support. There are signs popping up in public areas where very young children participate on athletic teams. These signs remind parents who often become aggressive that they are being requested to let the coaches coach, the umpires umpire and the children play because it is, after all, just a game.

I think perhaps schools need to post signs at the entrance to each building reminding parents to let the teachers teach, the media coordinators select library books for the shelves in the media center, and the children learn and choose books that interest them.

Reading material that interests them is how they learn to read and enjoy it. Maybe it is also how they will learn a bit about the crazy world they are growing up in and will have to learn to live in.

Linda W. Woodard

Germanton

Just listen to it

The perfect call: “I only need 11,780 votes!” “ Fellas, give me break!”

Donald Trump did not call Brad Raffensperger to say, “We believe there were election irregularities in Georgia.” Trump declared repeatedly that he had won Georgia (and other states) by “massive numbers,” saying you could tell he’d won Georgia by the size of the rallies there.

Rather, the man who was then president of the United States called the Republican secretary of state in Georgia to heckle, patronize, override and deride him, saying people were laughing at him behind his back, that Georgians hated Raffensperger and to threaten him with criminal action if he did not “find” the exact number of votes by one, 11,780, to tip Georgia from Biden to Trump. Trump assured Raffensperger he could just say he’d “recalculated” votes, and threatened, “I am notifying you that you are letting it (criminal activity) happen... .”

The president of the United States threatening a Georgia state official!

There is no clearer evidence of Trump’s intent than the down-to-one-vote precision with which he directed Raffensperger to overturn Biden’s victory. Trump was not interested in ferreting out dreamed-up election fraud. His desperate intent on Jan. 2, 2021 (four days before Jan. 6), was abjectly criminal, a last-ditch, all-out, seditious effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Draw your own conclusions. Listen to the entire hour-long harangue, but first steel yourself for Trump’s shocking, nonstop mocking, threatening, interrupting and raving.

How frightening to think he was in the Oval Office. It cannot happen again.

Ann Guill

Winston-Salem

Backward priorities

How can the N.C. legislature find the time to pass transgender restrictions, but not the budget? Almost 70,000 North Carolinians lost Medicaid coverage this summer.

Even the most selfish “budget hawks” should not want to be surrounded by sick people. We are all citizens of this state, and the state must treat us all responsibly.

Shame on the legislators who don’t work for us all.

Katherine McGinnis

Winston-Salem

Inflation lingers

Something to bear in mind when discussing inflation rates: While inflation rates may fall, the price rises created by inflation don’t. They are here to stay.

Declines in the inflation rate merely mean that the rate of price increases has slowed down.

Inflation, high or low, is the gift that keeps on giving, and we will all be the beneficiaries of it in the years to come.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

Some good letters

The four letters in the Thursday, Aug. 17, Journal were some of the best, most concisely written letters of late. I agree with “Here’s why I vote for Democrats,” “Inflation’s roots” and the letter about wages outpacing inflation on all points.

As for the plea in a fourth letter to King Charles for England to “take us back,” it made me think: Would England want us back?

Also, John Crisp’s column is correct: Americans need to see all of Donald Trump’s trials on TV — maybe then those who cannot “seem to quit Trump” will see more clearly.

And maybe England and all of Europe will continue to respect American democracy.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem

Suing patients

A recent story on NPR about North Carolina hospitals suing patients reports that Atrium Charlotte leads the pack.

During my 60 years in Winston-Salem, I heard many times that “Baptist” would not turn anyone away.

Does that now mean “We will sue you later”?

Paul Armstrong

Winston Salem