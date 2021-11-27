The Readers' Forum: Possible newspaper buyout?

Without commitment and resolve to avert this threat, Winston-Salem’s daily newspaper may become another severely weakened victim or even close its doors.

Howard Pearre

Winston-Salem

Unrestricted ability

Now that budgetary considerations have been addressed, N.C. legislators have an opportunity to revisit important legislation submitted during this session. They should focus on the SAVE Act (HB 277/SB 249).

The SAVE Act (standing for Safe, Accessible, Value-Directed and Excellent) updates the way nurses work in North Carolina. As a nurse anesthetist, I am trained to do a lot to help patients; however, I regularly run into policy barriers that restrict me from doing so. This is a result of nursing laws from generations ago, when nurses earned degrees from hospitals rather than universities. Today, many advanced-practice nursing degrees are actually doctorate degrees. Passage of the SAVE Act would allow nurses to help patients to the peak of their abilities, which in turn would increase access to health care in the state and help make it more affordable.