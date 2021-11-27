The Readers' Forum: Possible newspaper buyout?

Possible buyout
Winston-Salem citizens who value a strong civic culture should be very disturbed by news that the Journal is being considered for buyout, along with other newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises, by Alden Global Capital (“Hedge fund makes offer to buy Lee Enterprises,” Nov. 23).
The November issue of The Atlantic profiled Alden in a cover article, “Who Killed America’s Newspapers?”
According to the article, local newspapers are “being targeted by investors who have figured out how to get rich by strip-mining local-news outfits. The model is simple: Gut the staff, sell the real estate, jack up subscription prices, and wring as much cash as possible out of the enterprise until eventually enough readers cancel their subscriptions that the paper folds, or is reduced to a desiccated husk of its former self.”
Alden’s control spells dire consequences for newspapers, such as the Chicago Tribune, whose newsroom has been reduced “to the size of a Chipotle” or the Denver Post, where the staff was “cut by two-thirds.”
The article points out the social consequences of such an investment strategy: “When a local newspaper vanishes, research shows, it tends to correspond with lower voter turnout, increased polarization, and a general erosion of civic engagement. Misinformation proliferates. City budgets balloon, along with corruption and dysfunction.”
Without commitment and resolve to avert this threat, Winston-Salem’s daily newspaper may become another severely weakened victim or even close its doors.
Howard Pearre
Winston-Salem
Unrestricted ability
Now that budgetary considerations have been addressed, N.C. legislators have an opportunity to revisit important legislation submitted during this session. They should focus on the SAVE Act (HB 277/SB 249).
The SAVE Act (standing for Safe, Accessible, Value-Directed and Excellent) updates the way nurses work in North Carolina. As a nurse anesthetist, I am trained to do a lot to help patients; however, I regularly run into policy barriers that restrict me from doing so. This is a result of nursing laws from generations ago, when nurses earned degrees from hospitals rather than universities. Today, many advanced-practice nursing degrees are actually doctorate degrees. Passage of the SAVE Act would allow nurses to help patients to the peak of their abilities, which in turn would increase access to health care in the state and help make it more affordable.
During the pandemic, we witnessed an unprecedented burden on the health care system and on nurses in particular. In response, governors across the country lifted restrictions on nursing practice. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did likewise, stating that nurse anesthetists like me could “function to the full extent of their licensure.” Why, in N.C., do we deliberately underutilize our existing resources? No member of the health care team should have their ability to help patients restricted. The SAVE Act would ensure this for nurses.
This update is long overdue. I encourage readers to reach out to their representatives in the N.C. General Assembly in support of the SAVE Act.
Devin Miller
Winston-Salem
Celebrate separation
The Nov. 21 letter “Thanksgiving celebration” uses the Mayflower Compact, which has no legal authority, to support the spurious and detrimental dogma that the U.S. is a Christian nation. According to the Constitution, “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion ...” President Ronald Reagan declared, “We establish no religion in this country. We command no worship. We mandate no belief, nor will we ever. Church and state are and must remain separate.”
On this Thanksgiving, let’s celebrate the separation of church and state and our freedom to practice any religion or no religion.
David Greenwood
Wilkesboro
Previous residents
The writer of the Nov. 21 letter “Thanksgiving celebration” claims that the Mayflower Compact, in which the signatories affirmed their allegiance to King James I, leaves no doubt that “America was meant to be a Christian nation.”