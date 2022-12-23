The Readers' Forum: Power hungry

Power hungry

All the things that former president Donald Trump is being accused of are no worse than what President Joe Biden is doing every day.

It is entirely possible that Trump may have broken some laws prior to and on Jan. 6, 2021. And the Democrats are trying to hang him without a trial. However, Biden is breaking the law every time an illegal immigrant crosses the southern border into the United States. He is doing nothing to stop it from happening. In fact, Biden is encouraging anybody and everybody from other countries to “come on in.”

Yet, nothing is really being said or done about that. The Democrats are looking the other way and trying anything they can to keep the power in their court. That’s what they are: power hungry! They don’t care how they get it or by what means they keep it. “Illegal” means nothing to them when it pertains to a Democrat. Wake up, people! Surely you can’t keep your heads in the sand forever!

I was about 11 or 12 years old when I learned that the proper name for someone who belonged to the Democratic Party was actually “Democrat.” Up until that time I thought their name was what I had always heard them called by some of the older men in the neighborhood: “damn Democrats.” In my old age, I may be entering my second childhood!

Mona Potts

Advance

Obey laws

Responding to the Dec. 22 letter “Compassionate people:” When it comes to our borders, we have to have laws. If you don’t obey laws, you become a criminal.

We have laws to protect people, because there are those who have evil intentions. I’m sure Americans wouldn’t just let anyone stay in their home off the street.

We need to regard our nation as we would regard our home. God gave us minds and has given us wisdom in his word. If you’re wise you will realize there is evil in the world and there are those who want to do us harm.

There are criminals and drugs coming over the border and probably terrorists.

We as a nation have turned our back on God and have violated his laws. God has given us leaders who are not wise and have abandoned his statues. Judgment is coming to America if we don’t elect godly leaders who are wise to lead us.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons

Fix this, Musk

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas — just like I do every year. Just like the kind we had when I was a kid.

But I’m dreading the cold spell we’re supposed to undergo this weekend. I realize how the cold extreme is actually made worse by climate change. What will it be like next year and the year after that?

What good is Congress if it can’t fix this? What good is Elon Musk?

Joel Meyer

Winston-Salem

Peace on Earth

I want to thank the Journal for letting me write my thoughts and opinions this year. It has been tough to see the frustration that goes on in Washington, D.C., and around the world. It is sad to see conflict in different countries, and it is tough to understand why certain leaders just want power.

Power should not be used as trying to be a tough guy. Instead, leaders should look at the problems and work on fixing them in order to have balance. We need balance and we need it now.

I feel that not everyone in the government will agree.

I know everyone has their own thoughts about solving crises. We need honorable leaders to be in our government. I hope this coming year balance will be on their agenda.

I can only hope that leaders around the world will rethink the idea that war is the answer, and test missiles should be not permitted.

Let there be peace on Earth, and may all who passed away this year rest in peace in a place called heaven.

James Fleming

Clemmons