The Readers' Forum: Prayer for our leaders

Prayer for our leaders
This is certainly a crucial period in our nation’s history. It seems inevitable that without divine guidance, our nation will continue to fail miserably in dealing with matters that in many instances affect not only us, but also people in other nations throughout the world.
President Biden needs our prayers and so do the other political leaders of our nation, our state and our local community. Biden is not a capable leader whom we can trust to make wise decisions. Likewise, many of our other political leaders have demonstrated a lack of ability to make prudent decisions.
We can get angry at our political leaders and criticize them for the poor decisions they are making, but that is not likely to result in significant improvement in their decision-making abilities. They will just keep on making poor decisions for a number of reasons, including a lack of wisdom and a lack of sincere desire to do what is best for most of their constituents, rather than what they think is best for their own political ambitions.
Therefore, I call upon every person who believes in God to pray to Him that He will provide our political leaders with the attributes necessary for them to lead our nation wisely.
For too long, many of us have not fervently prayed for God to do what only He can do to enable our nation to have the leadership we need so that we can be the nation that He wants us to be.
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
A fighting chance
The Supreme Court’s failure to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban (“Texas’ 6-week ban is on,” Sept. 2) speaks volumes about the state of the court and our democracy. It shows the High Court can be manipulated to do the will of an ex-president who nominated three anti-abortion justices with the sole goal of overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, a precedent for almost 50 years.
Think about that! Trump, an autocrat whose fortitude grade earns a zero, will have effectively stolen from women the right to choose whether to have an abortion, once the High Court completes its dirty partisan deed.
The court is now the political tool of any president who can tilt its partisan balance through the nomination process, after passing his/her litmus test. As to our democracy, when are we going to put a stop to Republican minority rule? In two of the previous three presidential elections before 2020, the Republican candidate won the presidency without winning a majority of the vote. Hillary Clinton swamped Trump by nearly 3 million votes in 2016, but lost the Electoral College vote, as did Al Gore in 2000. That is not in keeping with a fundamental premise of a democracy, which is majority rule.
There are two necessary solutions to the danger all of the aforementioned present to the preservation of our democracy: Get rid of the Electoral College and make each vote count and increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court to at least 11. That might give our democracy a fighting chance.
John Tucker
Winston-Salem
No lies
“Why do we have to worry about being shot in school?” the child asks.
“Because Republicans won’t let us do anything to stop it,” the parent answers.
No lies detected.
Emily Pratt
Winston-Salem
Other ways
The thing I took away from reading Stuart Epperson’s Aug. 28 guest column (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground”) is that he may know a lot about Scripture, but he doesn’t seem to care much about people.
His guest column is essentially an inventory of Bible verse after Bible verse about homosexuality. But he had very little to say about God’s love, mercy and forgiveness — one disclaiming sentence — or anything positive, really; it was just condemnation after condemnation of good people.
Some people can read the Bible and see love and other people can read the same Bible and see judgment.
I’m a little suspicious of the motive of those who see judgment.
There are other ways to read the Bible than through a lens of literalism. If they read through the lens of God’s love, through his great sacrifice for the good of all mankind, I suspect people will come up with a different message than the one Epperson pushes.