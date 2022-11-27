The Readers' Forum: Questions in the shadows

Questions in the shadows

Why is the hate still happening? Why are the Trumpsters still harping about Hunter Biden’s laptop? Nothing better to do?

Why have right-wing Republicans not come up with a platform and reached across the aisle to attempt solutions or at least have a dialogue to tackle high gas prices, soaring food costs and the crisis at the border?

All of the above would have happened whoever became elected. Problems are never solved when one side is blamed for everything gone wrong.

And the crucial question I would ask: “Do you know what allowed the Nazis to be successful? It was the cold fact that people didn’t care, and they really didn’t want to know.”

It’s high time we all sought answers, stopped hating and started caring.

Bruce C. Anderson

Clemmons

Moore v. Harper

On Dec. 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case Moore v. Harper. The ruling in the case is fundamental to the health of democracy in North Carolina.

The case is being brought by our legislature and the fundamental argument proffered is that the state constitution gives full authority to draw election maps to state legislatures, without the possibility of review by state courts.

Since 2010, our legislature has created highly partisan and gerrymandered maps to insure Republican dominance over state government, regardless of the will of the voters. It is only due to court action that those maps have been modified.

It is important to note that the chief justices of all 50 state supreme courts signed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court objecting to the unilateral authority claimed by our legislature. Also, it is important to note that in order to bring suit through a series of courts to, finally, the Supreme Court, the legislature has used our tax dollars to pay private lawyers arguing on its behalf. That is money that could otherwise be spent on schools, teachers, roads or the “rainy day fund,” for example.

Make no mistake, this is an effort by our legislative leaders to destroy democracy in North Carolina. If they are successful, we will have one-party government in perpetuity and all semblance of democracy will be gone.

Kenneth R. Ostberg

Winston-Salem

Indict Trump

On the evening of Nov. 15, former President Trump announced his 2024 “Stay-Out-of-Jail” campaign. Trump wrongly believes that by announcing for president, he will be shielded from prosecution for his multitude of crimes. Unfortunately for him, he is wrong. The only major result of his announcement was that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate Trump’s misdeeds in two areas: stealing government documents and taking them to Mar-A-Lago and his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Smith will have sole authority over the investigation, and he will make the recommendation to Garland whether to prosecute Trump and any of his cronies or not.

Smith has a long career investigating corruption and I do not believe he would have immediately left his position as a prosecutor investigating war crimes based in The Hague if he did not believe there are clear indications that Trump committed crimes.

An outraged Trump told another of his many lies when he immediately labeled Smith as “a super-radical-left special counsel.” Smith has no ties to either political party. He has prosecuted members of both parties, notably former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell and former Democratic Sen. John Edwards. I am convinced that at the conclusion of his investigation, Smith will present facts to Garland that will lead to one or more indictments against Trump. Even Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, on Nov. 19 told PBS that there is enough evidence to indict Trump.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville