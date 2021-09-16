The Readers' Forum: Radical monotheism

Radical monotheism
In remarks on Sept. 11, 2021, observing the loss of Flight 93, former President George W. Bush said that even two decades later, “many Americans struggle to understand why an enemy would hate us with such zeal.”
There should be no lack of understanding. They often tell us why they hate us: They hate anyone who doesn’t follow their interpretation of Islam. We are infidels who deserve to convert or die. Period. It’s really that simple. The problem is rooted in radical monotheism that allows no compromise between belief systems.
To get an appreciation of radical monotheism, start with the Old Testament. There, you will find many times in which the ancient Israelites slaughtered thousands of men, women and children — even their livestock — because Yahweh told them to just for not worshiping him. If you can understand the behavior of the ancient Israelites, then you must understand the behavior of modern Islamists.
Look at the Crusades, when radical Roman Catholicism slaughtered thousands of innocent Jews and Muslims on the way to recapture Jerusalem for Christianity at the direction of the pope. Ironically, many Crusaders signed up because the pope promised them a place in Heaven. Sound familiar?
Why do radical Islamists stone women to death for adultery? Look at the Salem witch trials not that long ago. Enough said. Hatred based upon religion is and will continue to be a major problem.
Carl Wilcox
Winston-Salem
Concern and empathy
I appreciate the respectful tone of the Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” from the conservative who wants to know why liberals are so supportive of abortion rights.
I can’t speak for every liberal, but for me my support isn’t because of any anti-embryo or anti-fetus feelings — we say “pro-choice,” remember? It’s because of our concern and empathy for the welfare of women who don’t want to be pregnant and don’t want to give birth.
I realize this may be difficult for conservatives to understand because they’re steeped in propaganda that degrades women and minimizes the consequences of unwanted pregnancy, including the trauma that some women go through when they discover that they’re pregnant and the detrimental effects of giving birth when they’re incapable of caring for children properly.
They call such women “murderers.” Former President Trump said they should be punished. In 2019, Republican Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva repeatedly referred to pregnant women as “host bodies.” They talk about women who frivolously use abortion as birth control rather than women who may have been victimized. They don’t want to know about those women.
I am also angered by the deceit that Republican politicians espouse to restrict abortion rights, lying about embryo development and the effects of abortion on women. If they had a point, they wouldn’t have to lie.
So that’s part of why I support abortion rights. I hope that helps.
Jennie Kurra
Winston-Salem
Lighting a match
Thank God for Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.
Thanks to recent revelations from America’s preeminent journalist, Bob Woodward (and his partner Robert Costa), we’ve received another glimpse into the madness of the Trump White House.
Former President Trump had, as Milley judged, “gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election,” “all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies.”
We knew that. We didn’t know that he had signed a military order to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021, before he left the White House.
Think Biden’s withdrawal was chaotic? Compare lighting a match to lighting a bonfire.
Milley was able to prevent that disaster from occurring, likely saving many American and Afghan lives.
Milley deserves to be given whatever commendations he has not yet earned (which are quite a few more than Tucker Carlson or Rep. Madison Cawthorn ever acquired).
Ricky S. Phillips
Winston-Salem
Freedom
If we wear masks and get vaccinated, we’ll crush COVID and can get back to normal life.
Isn’t that freedom?
Anthony Gearing
Winston-Salem