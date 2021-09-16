The Readers' Forum: Radical monotheism

Radical monotheism

In remarks on Sept. 11, 2021, observing the loss of Flight 93, former President George W. Bush said that even two decades later, “many Americans struggle to understand why an enemy would hate us with such zeal.”

There should be no lack of understanding. They often tell us why they hate us: They hate anyone who doesn’t follow their interpretation of Islam. We are infidels who deserve to convert or die. Period. It’s really that simple. The problem is rooted in radical monotheism that allows no compromise between belief systems.

To get an appreciation of radical monotheism, start with the Old Testament. There, you will find many times in which the ancient Israelites slaughtered thousands of men, women and children — even their livestock — because Yahweh told them to just for not worshiping him. If you can understand the behavior of the ancient Israelites, then you must understand the behavior of modern Islamists.

Look at the Crusades, when radical Roman Catholicism slaughtered thousands of innocent Jews and Muslims on the way to recapture Jerusalem for Christianity at the direction of the pope. Ironically, many Crusaders signed up because the pope promised them a place in Heaven. Sound familiar?