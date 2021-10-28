The Readers' Forum: Raising awareness of domestic violence

Harsh truth

Here’s the thing about Republicans’ current fetish, “parents’ rights.”

Some of those parents don’t know how to spell “you’re” or even “too.” Some of them don’t know that the South lost the Civil War. Some of them don’t understand how a mask can prevent a virus from spreading while still allowing wearers to breathe. Some of them believe every word Fox News tells them, or worse, former President Trump. But we’re supposed to trust their judgment over that of professional educators?

What about their children’s right to know what’s true and real? What about their children’s right to an education free from bigoted indoctrination?

Some of these children hear BS all evening long from their parents. If they don’t have access to teachers and librarians and books that tell them the truth, they’ll grow up being just as ignorant as their parents.

The Republican Party is working hard to dumb down the country and damn if it doesn’t look like they might succeed.

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem

