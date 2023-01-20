The Readers' Forum: Raising the debt ceiling is the basic minimum we expect.

The debt ceiling

With so many problems that need to be solved, raising the debt ceiling may not have been the priority of many Americans ... until once again the Republicans want to take away your rights. This time it is a very important right of senior citizens.

Did you know that Republicans are trying to leverage Medicare and Social Security, threatening to put both on the chopping block to force Democrats to agree not to raise the debt ceiling — otherwise known as paying our past bills? Social Security and Medicare taxes are an automatic payroll deduction for every person who receives a paycheck. When an employee is 30, it might be annoying, but by 62 most are very thankful for this benefit.

Please contact House representatives such as Virginia Foxx and our two senators, Thom Tillis and Ted Budd. Tell them there should be no negotiation over Medicare and Social Security.

Raising the debt ceiling is the basic minimum we expect. It should be the goal of every legislator to protect our country, our economy and all working constituents. Spending cuts can be addressed, but not on the backs of those in need.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem

Leaves just sit there

Regarding leaf pickup in Winston-Salem: Most of the leaves came down in the first two weeks of November.

Thanksgiving came and went but the leaves remain.

Christmas came and went but the leaves remain.

New Year’s came and went but the leaves remained.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day came and went but the leaves remain.

I live in Quadrant 2.

John Dunkelberg

Winston-Salem

No leadership

The Saturday op-ed “It’s time to govern …” was spot-on. Instead of playing games with the debt ceiling, we should be about the people’s business. Republicans, whose unaffordable tax cut for the wealthy contributed to our debt, are playing a dangerous game. Most citizens agree what our policies should be on immigration, gun crime, fair taxation, election system reform, reproductive rights, health care costs and fiscal responsibility.

Proposals exist for all these, but the Republican leadership prefers to create chaos rather than seeking reasonable agreement.

The false premise that government is a “swamp” undermines effective government. Neither government nor business enterprises are per se good or bad. Investments in both realms, if consistent with our needs, are worthwhile. Oversight in both is also necessary, as we’ve seen abuses promulgated by self-serving leaders in both. Why denigrate government and trust only free enterprise to accomplish things we wish to be done? Instead, we should fear the concentration of power in either realm.

In both realms, the same principles underlie success: a purpose, strategy and plan; goals based on the desires of consumers; funding for the plans (for government, fair and enforced taxation); hiring, training and supporting of employees to serve with excellence; and means of accountability. It’s hard work, but not rocket science. So why can’t Congress make progress?

When leaders fail to acknowledge our preferences, lie to us and distort issues and seek personal power rather than solutions to problems, they are not serving us. These leaders betray our trust and must be voted out.

Len Preslar

Winston-Salem

Heartbreaking

I live just off Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem. Forty-eight acres of trees have been cut down and the habitats of animals and birds have been destroyed. The carnage continues for the fourth week so far.

Surely there must be some local ordinance against deforestation in the age of global warming and climate change. Is there nothing that can be done to stop this devastation? It’s really heartbreaking and just plain wrong!

Maureen Margadonna

Winston-Salem

Leaves linger

“Fall is here and the leaves are piling up! Leaf Collections begin November 7th.

“The city makes three rounds of leaf collection each year. This year collection starts in Quadrant 4.”

So says the city website, yet we’ve had no pickup at all this year. Better to spend a million on providing promised services than dandelion sculptures for the parkway.

Cornelia Roy

Winston-Salem