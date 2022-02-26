The Readers' Forum: Reaction

Reaction

Clarity requested

At what points in our nation’s past have application of biblical principles been exemplary? Was it when “manifest destiny,” supported by religious institutions, justified the taking of North America from its Indigenous people while nearly driving them to extinction? Or was it the whole-hearted religious support for treating parts of Africa like a stockyard for human chattel, a resource for field labor through kidnapping and slavery? Are they inspired by the incredibly widespread abuse of children by many Catholic institutions, while the papacy turned a blind eye? Should we return to the good, old days when women were not allowed to vote and fully participate in our democracy? In a more modern political context, is the segregation of churches, the application of Jim Crow laws and gerrymandering to suppress Black and other political voices a good example of bygone halcyon days under biblical principles?