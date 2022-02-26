The Readers' Forum: Reaction

Reaction
I’m trying to imagine what the reaction would have been had former President Jimmy Carter, former President Bill Clinton or former President Barack Obama reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hostile actions toward Ukraine by saying, “This is genius.”
Will former President Trump be called before a congressional committee and asked, “Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Communist Party?”
Phillip Batten
Winston-Salem
Clarity requested
Now that a couple of recent letter writers have espoused a “return to biblical principles,” I hope they will continue and clarify exactly what they mean.
At what points in our nation’s past have application of biblical principles been exemplary? Was it when “manifest destiny,” supported by religious institutions, justified the taking of North America from its Indigenous people while nearly driving them to extinction? Or was it the whole-hearted religious support for treating parts of Africa like a stockyard for human chattel, a resource for field labor through kidnapping and slavery? Are they inspired by the incredibly widespread abuse of children by many Catholic institutions, while the papacy turned a blind eye? Should we return to the good, old days when women were not allowed to vote and fully participate in our democracy? In a more modern political context, is the segregation of churches, the application of Jim Crow laws and gerrymandering to suppress Black and other political voices a good example of bygone halcyon days under biblical principles?
Or does a return to biblical principles mean ignoring these parts of our history and banning books that describe them?
My second hope is that those proponents will name or describe current political leaders who can successfully apply biblical principles to lead our nation; for example, President Joe Biden, who appears to be a genuinely devout man or former President Donald Trump, who appears to have more in common with a golden calf than with Jesus?
Rob Shoaf
Winston-Salem
Stand together
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is unfolding as the U.S. intelligence agencies predicted. The Russian military’s game plan has been to engage in cyberattacks to take out Ukrainian communications and power infrastructure, followed by rocket attacks on air and naval bases and then heavy bombardment of major cities before launching a ground troop and tank assault. Up to 100,000 may die and many more may be wounded before this invasion is over. Russian special forces will also make sure that they assassinate any political opposition so that they can install a puppet dictator and government.
Much is at stake in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a megalomaniacal tyrant who is supported by wealthy oligarchs. He is determined to bring back territories lost after the fall of the Soviet Union and former Warsaw Pact nations under Russian domination again. He wants to show the West that Russia is once more a super power.
Putin does not care about world condemnation and is not worried about tough economic and financial sanctions, probably because he has built up a gigantic war chest and received assurances from China that it will buy Russian oil and gas and other commodities. Russia and China are best buddies now and champions of the authoritarian way. Americans need to understand the existential threat they pose to democracy here and abroad.
The United States and Western Europe must be vigilant and stand together if they are going to prevent another world war in our time that could easily go nuclear.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
More important
I’m more concerned with the lives in Ukraine than with the price of gas. I don’t know why it would even be discussed.
I’d like to encourage everyone to pray for the brave Ukrainians who now have to fight off the evil forces of Russia and the despot who leads it, and for reasons that evade me, without the assistance of U.S. military forces. Pray for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; pray for the boys and girls huddled in the Kyiv subway stations; pray for President Biden to have continued strength to lead the free world through this challenge. Thank God former President Trump is not in office now.