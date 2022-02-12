The Readers' Forum: Remaining hopeful

Remaining hopeful
It is equally meaningful to me that a staunch conservative Christian who regularly writes letters to the Journal is willing to call out the Republican National Committee for its seeming embrace of violence (“Don’t trust the RNC,” Feb. 9).
David Brooks wrote a column in The New York Times suggesting that some evangelicals are trying to turn the tide back from the extremism, fear and anger that has consumed what we might otherwise consider to be good people (“In Good Faith,” Feb. 6).
I appreciate these hopeful signs. I’ve known, respected and liked plenty of Republican Christians in my life, but that association has been strained since 2016.
All the issues that confront us today call for a moral response. Conservative Christians have been choosing the wrong side on practically every one.
As Pastor John Pavlovitz wrote, “Christians should be the first ones wearing masks in a pandemic, the first ones welcoming refugees, the first ones opposing police brutality, the first ones declaring that Black lives matter — not the last ones.”
I remain hopeful.
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
Close call with tyranny
To blame the media for “covering” for President Biden is as ignorant as suggesting that he has damaged our reputation in the world. The damage that the previous president did to our country’s reputation is immeasurable. He started his campaign with racist statements and tapes of sexual assault and he departed by planning and inciting an insurrection on the Capitol and our democracy. He aligned himself with dictators and expressed disdain of our war dead.
The real blame should be placed where it belongs: on those who placed him in office and on the pathetic Republican representatives and senators who coddled him out of fear that he might call them an insulting nickname. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”
Our government works best when there are two political parties that disagree but do so with respect and reason, but the GOP has become the party of obstruction. Republicans debased themselves at the feet of a wannabe dictator for over four years.
Thank you to those who voted Democratic in 2020! You saved our democracy. I hope and pray that we will not forget the lessons of the Nazis in 1933 nor our close call with destruction in 2016. It is not hyperbole to say that we came very close to tyranny and must be ever vigilant to keep it from happening again. We must use our vote this year and every year that we can. Vote!
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
Forget it
Forget about the abomination that was the Afghanistan pullout. The three key things that they are saying have gone up in the year since Joe Biden became our president are crime, homicide and inflation (7.5%).
Those are the main reasons why Biden’s approval ratings are the lowest of any recent president at this point of their presidency: 39%. And also why he has a rate of 56% of people who approve of nothing he has done!
John Nelms
Advance
The point
I think the writer of the Feb. 10 letter “Georgia voting” misses the point.
Yes, Black voting in Georgia increased in the 2018 general election.
That’s why the Georgia legislature starting passing new laws to suppress Black voting.
The same thing was attempted in North Carolina. Thank goodness our state Supreme Court stopped it. For now.
April Reaves