The Readers' Forum: Remaining hopeful

Close call with tyranny

To blame the media for “covering” for President Biden is as ignorant as suggesting that he has damaged our reputation in the world. The damage that the previous president did to our country’s reputation is immeasurable. He started his campaign with racist statements and tapes of sexual assault and he departed by planning and inciting an insurrection on the Capitol and our democracy. He aligned himself with dictators and expressed disdain of our war dead.

The real blame should be placed where it belongs: on those who placed him in office and on the pathetic Republican representatives and senators who coddled him out of fear that he might call them an insulting nickname. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

Our government works best when there are two political parties that disagree but do so with respect and reason, but the GOP has become the party of obstruction. Republicans debased themselves at the feet of a wannabe dictator for over four years.