The Readers' Forum: Remember the innocent

Extreme tactics

A lot of people are upset over these new revelations about former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and all the people who texted him on Jan. 6. I’m one of them.

But having said so, I’m not a lawyer and I don’t know that any of them did anything illegal. Even the people who planned what the mainstream media is calling a “coup” may have been working within legal constraints — and they may have actually believed their strategies were legitimate.

But I don’t say that to forgive them. What they were doing was extreme and immoral and if they’d been successful, the results would have been disastrous for the nation.

Because neither our Constitution nor our election laws are perfect, there probably are legal methods to change the outcome of an election. But should they be used?

If one party introduces a new tactic, they can be certain that the other party will eventually use it. Imagine that in 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris tries to change the outcome of the election through the same means former President Trump pushed on Vice President Mike Pence. Imagine she succeeds. Would that be OK?