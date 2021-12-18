The Readers' Forum: Remember the innocent

Extreme tactics
A lot of people are upset over these new revelations about former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and all the people who texted him on Jan. 6. I’m one of them.
But having said so, I’m not a lawyer and I don’t know that any of them did anything illegal. Even the people who planned what the mainstream media is calling a “coup” may have been working within legal constraints — and they may have actually believed their strategies were legitimate.
But I don’t say that to forgive them. What they were doing was extreme and immoral and if they’d been successful, the results would have been disastrous for the nation.
Because neither our Constitution nor our election laws are perfect, there probably are legal methods to change the outcome of an election. But should they be used?
If one party introduces a new tactic, they can be certain that the other party will eventually use it. Imagine that in 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris tries to change the outcome of the election through the same means former President Trump pushed on Vice President Mike Pence. Imagine she succeeds. Would that be OK?
Biden won the 2020 election by more than 8 million votes, 306 electoral votes to 232. That should have been the end of it. Trump’s attempts to change the outcome have done nothing but create chaos and division.
Sometimes you’ve got to take the loss and move on. Just ask former Vice President Al Gore.
Arthur Elrich
Winston-Salem
Both sides
I see your Republican-bashing letter writers are continuing their program of alienating any voter they can find, probably including more than a few Democrats. Yes, Republicans are human, with the same faults and flaws that Democrats try so hard to deny they possess.
Both sides have representatives who sit on the fringes of their parties, saying crazy things and throwing rhetorical bombs. But the Democrats only seem to notice those who work for Republicans.
Every one of those legislators has supporters, though, who are glad that they’re calling out “woke” political correctness, liberal educators and creeping socialism.
Don’t like it? Win some elections.
Robert Landler
Winston-Salem
Pardons are due
I am calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to formally pardon Howard Dudley, Michael Parker and Glen Edward Chapman. It’s difficult to understand why they have not yet been pardoned. These men were all incarcerated for many years for crimes they did not commit, and have been legally exonerated. Unfortunately, North Carolina is one of a few states that require a formal pardon from the governor to allow them to receive any compensation for the years they spent separated from their families and the workforce, let alone their effort to reenter society. They cannot close this chapter of their lives without the governor’s pardon.
It would be an incredible way to end this challenging year if the governor would move forward with pardons for these people. I would hate to see them begin another year without the ability to reclaim their lives after the nightmare of wrongful incarceration.
Ann Zimmerman
Winston-Salem
EV problems
The Dec. 16 front page had an article about electric vehicles (“Plugging U.S. in”). There are at least three problems that can be solved and need attention:
1. Range. We’re going to Texas this week and can’t afford the time for 4-6 charges to get there.
2. Pollution. This is probably not what it seems, but the claims of non-pollution seem never to consider whatever effluents come from the generation of electricity.
3. Road costs. Some way must be found so electric vehicle owners share the cost of roads. Right now they’re “free riders” while others pay gasoline tax.
4. Subsidies. If they’re such a good idea, those who want them can pay for them and for their own fuel (recharging) stations too instead of taxing me for them.
The electric vehicle industry seems to be maturing and it’s time to face these issues.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Remember the innocent
Thanks for your Dec. 17 editorial about the sexual assault that seems to have proliferated decades ago, now coming to light (“Flurry of sexual assault claims is maddening”). And thanks for including the information that the former Children’s Home and Western North Carolina Conference has denied the allegations. That’s important to keep in mind. Adults who care for emotionally disturbed children are bound to face false accusations from time to time.
The era of #MeToo is also the era of Jussie Smollett. Remember that accusations have to be proved in courts of law, not courts of public opinion — though the courts of public opinion can do a lot of damage.
Sexual assault of minors is a horrible thing — on this, we all agree. Let’s also agree that sometimes there are false accusations, for a variety of reasons.
I hope you’ll report on those who are found to be innocent as assiduously as you’ve reported on the accusations.
Mack Ferguson