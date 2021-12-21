The Readers' Forum: Remember the innocent

Time for balance! I read through the Readers’ Forum recently and decided that it’s high time the Journal had some balance to this collection of opinions.

Despite the vitriol spewed in almost every letter I read toward the Republican Party, this country is a fabric of people who coexist every day. The people writing these letters have said every person who voted for Donald Trump is: in a cult, deserves prison time where MS-13 can deal with them, should have their organizations dismantled and are generally evil people. Funny, I meet all sorts of people every day. Is the cashier at the store an evil Trump supporter? What about the person who delivered your packages? Do they smell a certain way?

Shame on far-left extremism in this country. It shows us every day that the Democratic Party is a party of hate.

Let’s keep smiling and loving each other. Love conquers all, even Democrats and Republicans.

Pat Blackburn

Winston-Salem

