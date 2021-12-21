The Readers' Forum: Remember the innocent

Remember the innocent
Thanks for your Dec. 17 editorial about the sexual assault that seems to have proliferated decades ago, now coming to light (“Flurry of sexual assault claims is maddening”). And thanks for including the information that the former Children’s Home and Western North Carolina Conference has denied the allegations. That’s important to keep in mind. Adults who care for emotionally disturbed children are bound to face false accusations from time to time.
The era of #MeToo is also the era of Jussie Smollett. Remember that accusations have to be proved in courts of law, not courts of public opinion — though the court of public opinion can do a lot of damage.
Sexual assault of minors is a horrible thing — on this, we all agree. Let’s also agree that sometimes there are false accusations, for a variety of reasons.
I hope you’ll report on those who are found to be innocent as assiduously as you’ve reported on the accusations.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Too much
I just learned that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday tweeted:
“The House of Representatives is voting after midnight tonight because @LeaderMcConnell allowed Democrats to bi-pass the filibuster and ram through the debt ceiling increase to $31.5 TRILLION. Mitch is Biden’s b*tch.”
This is just too much. She’s talking about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Aside from the hypocrisy — Republicans are happy to raise the debt ceiling when the president is a Republican; they only care about the national debt when Democrats are in charge — to insult a colleague so crudely because of one vote, one disagreement, is petty and overwrought.
I don’t have much respect for McConnell, but I’d never use language like that to describe him. He at least has enough gumption to make decisions without worrying about keeping Greene happy.
Greene is weakening our government. She has no business being in Congress. It’s about time we started getting rid of the all the Twittering, time-wasting bomb-tossers and electing people we can respect.
Alan Wainwright
Winston-Salem
Balance needed
Time for balance! I read through the Readers’ Forum recently and decided that it’s high time the Journal had some balance to this collection of opinions.
Despite the vitriol spewed in almost every letter I read toward the Republican Party, this country is a fabric of people who coexist every day. The people writing these letters have said every person who voted for Donald Trump is: in a cult, deserves prison time where MS-13 can deal with them, should have their organizations dismantled and are generally evil people. Funny, I meet all sorts of people every day. Is the cashier at the store an evil Trump supporter? What about the person who delivered your packages? Do they smell a certain way?
Shame on far-left extremism in this country. It shows us every day that the Democratic Party is a party of hate.
Let’s keep smiling and loving each other. Love conquers all, even Democrats and Republicans.
Pat Blackburn
Winston-Salem
Missed opportunity
It is common knowledge that nothing brings a group together better than a common enemy, an enemy such as another invading group, a natural disaster, or … wait for it … a pandemic. How, why did we miss the opportunity to come together to defeat this enemy, this killer, this threat to every one of us? Answer this question for yourself.
We are now seeing a new surge of the virus, this time from a mutation of the COVID virus, a mutation that occurred because the virus had enough unvaccinated people to infect. Given enough infected people, a variant that is more infectious was inevitable.
As before, we have the tools to combat this virus and the most important tool is vaccination. Can we possibly unite behind a vaccination campaign to defeat this virus? Can we unite rather than divide for the good of us all, for the good of our country? Why not? What should prevent us from doing this?
We need all of our leaders to put every effort into pushing every one of our qualified citizens to get fully vaccinated. We need all of our citizens to unite to defeat this virus, our common enemy, by getting vaccinated, wearing masks and backing all mitigation efforts to defeat our enemy.
Come on! Let’s get together and do it!
Dr. Evan Ballard
Elkin