The Readers' Forum: Robinson back-pedals

Robinson back-pedals
In regard to the criticism of his recent anti-LGBTQ rhetoric (“Robinson declines again to apologize,” Oct. 13), Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says, “I won’t back down.” But he’s back-pedaling; does that count?
He says now that his comments about LGBTQ people are being twisted. He says that his complaint — when he referred to homosexuality and transgenderism as “filth” — was about specific books he found (how did he find them?) in North Carolina school libraries that were sexually explicit. It’s very telling, though, that none of the “sexually explicit” books he complained about had heterosexual themes. What a coincidence that the “filth” was of only one variety, LGBTQ.
He seems to want his church to believe that he’s upset about homosexuality and transgenderism but wants the larger world to believe he’s just concerned about generic “filth.”
Robinson needs to make up his mind whether he wants to be a minister or a legislator. Trying to do both leaves him looking like a hypocrite.
Philip Bent,
Winston-Salem
Start at home
Following the sixth gun confiscated from a high school student (“Another gun confiscated from Reynolds High student,” Oct. 15), it’s about time for another scolding Journal editorial about how this is “everyone’s responsibility.”
But the truth is that it’s the parents’ responsibility, primarily and foremost. They’re the ones who should be involved with their children, teaching them how to be successful in the world without joining gangs, using drugs and stealing guns. Too many have either abandoned or neglected their children, leaving them to fend for themselves and learn from troublemakers. That’s not my responsibility. I didn’t make those choices for them.
It’s only “everyone’s responsibility” in the sense that we pay taxes to social workers and school officials who have to work as stop-gap measures. We pay taxes to police who have to respond when everything else fails.
I don’t mind paying taxes for such help, if it actually makes a difference. But we’ve seen generations lost to crime and violence and prisons while the parents continue to abandon their responsibilities. When will that change? How will that change?
I’m waiting to hear.
Kevin Fields,
Winston-Salem
Most important
“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 ... Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24,” former President Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”
I never thought I’d say this, but I agree with Trump 100%. Republicans should skip the vote in 2022 and ‘24. They shouldn’t even bother to field candidates for office. Why bother when he, um, when he’s not been awarded for 2020?
Yes, the whole system has been set up to betray Trump. All the Republican legislators and officials who turned their backs on him by not fighting harder to install him in office, which is pretty much all of them ... why should they be rewarded with reelection? Let them lose. That’ll teach them to reject the leader of their party.
I promise to do my part by only voting for Democrats. But I agree with Trump, a man of great influence and high energy, that all devoted Republicans should sit those elections out. He said it’s the single most important thing they can do! There’s no better way to punish disloyal Republicans than to let the Democrats win.
Michael Priest,
Winston-Salem
Gas affordability
I was thinking about driving to Washington, D.C., and trying to talk to President Biden about how he could help the economy, but I don’t think I could afford the gas.
Gary C. Parent,
Winston-Salem
USPS champions
Please tell columnist Cal Thomas (“Is it time to stamp out the U.S. Postal Service?” Oct. 7): there are ways to fix the U.S. Postal Service. Dismantling it is not one of those ways.
In a country as wealthy as the U.S., in which the military budget is increased every year, even when our war footprint is decreased, there’s no excuse to nickel-and-dime a service on which millions of Americans depend. And it is a service — not a cash cow.
It’s also another way in which rural life is under attack by the people who claim to be its champions. A strong USPS means that more people can live in smaller cities.
Harold Molton
Winston-Salem