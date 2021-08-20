The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Defining ‘conservative’
Often there are contributors to The Readers’ Forum who criticize the Opinion page for reflecting and favoring “liberal” perspectives even though their criticism is published for all to read. There are also numerous columnists who are considered conservative whose opinions are published regularly.
Frankly, I do not know how to define the terms “liberal” and “conservative.” For instance, I believe that all persons regardless of race, age, gender, sexual orientation and national origin are to be treated equally in terms of status, rights and opportunities. To me equality for all is neither liberal nor conservative. Promoting equality for all is essential in forming “a more perfect union.”
Also, including carefully researched, age-appropriate information about racism in our country in the public school history curricula is neither conservative nor liberal. Such history would include the horrifying reality of slavery in our nation as well as the heroic efforts to correct the mistakes of our forebears plus proposals for future efforts.
The most perplexing issue about what is conservative is the current Republican Party declaring that “Republican” automatically means conservative. What do widespread efforts to gerrymander state political districts designed to maintain Republican control have to do with being conservative? How is the privatization of public schools a conservative cause that benefits all citizens? How does voter suppression promote conservative values? How do traditional Republican conservative values (e.g,. free enterprise, private ownership and socially traditional ideas) account for the nomination of grifter Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for president?
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
Creating clean jobs
On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued another report explaining that relying on fossil fuels for energy has increased the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that are causing more extreme weather events and the seas to rise. This will not end well unless we get serious about reducing our use of fossil fuels.
Predictably, during an interview on NPR about the IPCC report, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) suggested that taking the necessary steps to reduce fossil fuel use would “kill” jobs. Really? Sen. Scott and people of his ilk always seem to say that building pipelines to move oil and gas creates jobs, but for some reason the work that needs to be done to transition to clean energy would kill jobs.
Wouldn’t building the infrastructure needed to bring renewable energy to our homes create jobs? How about building the infrastructure to support electric vehicles? Wouldn’t making our energy system more efficient create jobs?
I hope Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis can see the big picture that Sen. Scott is missing and that they will support commonsense, market-based legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, spur innovation and create lots of jobs.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
So
Someone (“A great divide,” Aug. 15) must be a personal friend of Jesus because he knows exactly how it will go and what Jesus would say or do.
He knows for a fact Jesus is not at all “woke.”
He knows for a fact that Jesus would not think Black Lives Matter.
He knows for a fact that Jesus was not at all involved in social justice.
He knows for a fact that Jesus was against gays.
And, especially, and particularly, he knows for a fact that Jesus was not himself gay.
Dell James
Winston-Salem
Under a guise
If we united against the virus — a deadly enemy — life would return to normal quickly. Instead, some of us are aiding the virus by refusing vaccination and masking.
The pro-virus crowd is being incited by Republican politicians and their funders who hope to gain votes by keeping the country divided and agitated. It’s like they don’t want the pandemic to end under President Biden, lest he get credit.