The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Savage behavior
As a long-distance truck driver of over 30 years, I think what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 showed the real America. I’ve heard people’s honest thoughts during the heyday of the CB radio, social media and conversations overall.
Minorities have experienced this behavior throughout the history of this nation. I thank media outlets for the coverage. It showed in real time the savage behavior of part of our society, thus showing America its true self. The world is watching. Being exposed opens up the opportunity to fix what is broken.
The reasons some were shocked was where it happened. I watched in real time as the Capitol was trashed by rioters with multiple law enforcement agencies present who were so accommodating. It’s confusing that only one officer felt threatened enough to fire a weapon. We know Congress people and staffers feared for their lives.
The preferable treatment afforded the rioters has been so often denied to peaceful protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement and to minorities who were unjustly shot by law enforcement just in the last year. These peaceful protesters were gassed, shot at, arrested and sometimes beaten.
America as a whole needs to ask itself these questions: Where do we go from here? And what can we do to fix what is broken?
Timothy Davis Sr.
Winston-Salem
My wasted time
First, I would like to congratulate the writer of the Jan. 9 letter “My experience” on her wonderful experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Second, I would like to state that after more than nine calls and patiently waiting for an hour and a half listening to music and a repetitive message, my call was disconnected.
Third, since the announcement that seniors from 75 and up could now receive the vaccine, I had hoped that calling would include a system of leaving my name, age and phone number ... and not just a busy signal or being disconnected, so that later I would be notified when it was my turn to be vaccinated.
Fourth, I am sure that many others had the same exasperating experience as I did. It would have saved us “oldies” a lot of time and irritation if it had been better organized.
Last, the latest directive I’ve heard says that the health center will call once to those who called them and didn’t get through. This will not solve the problem. I may not be able to answer that one call. It’s still “hit or miss.”
Like so many others, I’m in my 80s and have other health issues.
Judith E. Cavallo
Winston-Salem
Flowers around it
To Rep. Ted Budd's statement that voting against the election results was "never about overturning an election": poppycock! Budd and the other enablers know there was no evidence of fraud. If not, I would question their intelligence. Trying to put flowers around it by saying he was "going through the constitutional process of debate" is covering his butt.
He and others of the same ilk have blood on their hands and need to be held responsible.
Bill Vaassen
Rural Hall
Irony
One of the most ironic things about the anti-democratic American Nazis who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 in support of Donald Trump is that their hero, Donald Trump, despises them. It has been reported repeatedly that, in Cabinet meetings and other venues, Trump calls them suckers and losers. He would not invite a single one of them to be his guest at Mar-A-Lago or even to lunch. He uses them (like he uses everybody) but has no use for them. He considers them the "deplorables" who are the point of his spear— useful dupes.
If most of them bothered to read they'd realize they were being used but, justly now, a number of them are on their way to prison and I'll bet Trump won't be pardoning them.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
Wonderfully well planned
Like every other old person in Forsyth County, I phoned the health department as soon as I got my paper on Jan. 5, and at one point was told there were 449 callers ahead of me in the queue. After several tries I gave up, only to receive a call back on the following Monday and was given an appointment for the next day.
I got the shot only one week after the notice in the newspaper. The wonderfully well-planned, organized and executed operation was like nothing I've ever seen. The personnel were beautiful from entrance to exit and everywhere in between. I want to thank them for their service.
Ernesto de la Torre
Winston-Salem
Memory
Does anyone remember all those memes from 2016 with the words (in all caps, of course): "TRUMP WON, GET OVER IT!"?