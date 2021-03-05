The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Tragic
The collective ignorance of most Republican office holders and “conservatives” in general is farcical but also tragic.
The Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, received a standing ovation at CPAC when she crowed about not following the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in her state.
The per capita death rate from coronavirus in South Dakota is almost double that of North Carolina. If Gov. Noem had championed the same mitigation efforts as has our governor and kept the South Dakota death rate equal to that of North Carolina, 900 now-deceased South Dakota citizens would be alive today.
Dr. James McGrath
Yadkinville
Our experiment
One marshmallow now or two later?
In a well-known experiment on delayed gratification, Stanford psychologists used pre-school children as subjects. Each kid, seated at a table in a small room, was given a simple choice: 1) Eat the marshmallow in front of you now; or 2) wait 15 minutes, and get an additional marshmallow — one now, or two later.
We have a lot in common with those kids. We are subjects in a similar experiment, with similar choices. We can: 1) ignore the advice of the epidemiologists, go maskless, socialize without worrying about distance, and live pretty much as we did before COVID; or 2) follow the advice, wear masks, practice safe distancing, and wait until COVID is under reasonable control.
Our choices, like those of the kids, have costs and benefits.
For the kids, the cost is delayed pleasure; the benefit is that extra marshmallow.
For us, the stakes are immensely higher. The cost is temporarily giving up some freedoms, delaying gratification for a few months. The benefits include the likely sharp decrease in COVID cases and deaths, a speedier end to the pandemic, a smoother transition back to something like normality and the satisfaction of doing something that benefits our society.
So far, too many of us have grabbed the marshmallow — and more than a half-million Americans have died as a result — with the number still climbing.
Is that marshmallow really worth it?
David Hatcher
Winston-Salem
Textbooks too high
The average price of textbooks is between $200 and $400. If you add that up for a full course load that’s over $1,000 per year.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, student affordability became a key issue in so many ways. During the 2020 election, “free college” was a term frequently used; the federal government even halted student loan payments to help economically disadvantaged people who had lost their jobs; and for students still in college, paying for textbooks and resources became a key issue.
Working with college students as the campus organizer for the N.C. Public Interest Research Group, I have heard so many stories of students sharing used and old textbooks, outdated editions that were passed on, and entire residence hall floors using a system of sharing a single textbook. We need more grant programs and Open Educational Resources for professors and instructors to help switch away from the traditional, expensive textbook system.
Peter DeBaugh
Winston-Salem
Pass the PRO Act
In November, America’s voters made history by electing a pro-worker majority into the House, Senate and White House.
We have a real chance to build the power of working people like never before through the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the most significant worker empowerment legislation since the Great Depression.
This act would hold employers accountable for violations; protect strikes and other workplace protest activity; streamline the process for reaching a union contract; and protect the civil rights of all people, especially women, immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQ community.
The PRO Act was passed by the House last year only to be blocked by former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but he’s not in charge anymore. In 2021, the people of America’s labor movement will do everything in our power to win passage of the PRO Act.