The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

A surprise twist
In a surprise twist to the impeachment trial of President Trump, North Carolina's two senators cast their votes in opposite directions (“N. Carolina’s U.S. senators split on vote to convict,” Feb. 14). Some have suggested that Sen. Burr's decision to retire at the end of his term in 2022 has freed him to break away from the Republican Party when his conscience leads him to do so. His vote to convict Donald Trump may be just such a case. In light of this development, we might all wonder what else could be forthcoming from the senator in the next two years.
For instance, will Burr find it within himself to support a commonsense, market-based solution to our climate crisis? It seem possible that both he and Sen. Thom Tillis might come to the conclusion that a carbon tax with a 100% rebate to American families is the fairest and most effective way to get our economy moving while spurring the innovation we need to make real progress on reducing emissions. A refundable carbon tax works so well because people still have money to spend on whatever they want, but have a strong incentive to spend it on things that pollute less.
To read more on this topic, check out the excellent and interesting research conducted by Columbia University's Dr. Noah Kaufman at www.energypolicy.columbia.edu/our-work/topics/carbon-tax-research-initiative
Matthew Mayers
Winston-Salem
One Republican Party
Your Feb. 14 editorial (“Trump’s trial verdict”) is nothing but trash. What makes you the expert on politics?
You must really be working at it to get everything wrong the way you do.
I know you’d love to stoke a civil war among Republicans, but you can’t. There’s one Republican Party and its leader is former and future President Trump. There are also some RINOs in the party who wouldn’t even be in office if not for Trump. They’re not going to be on the scene for much longer. We’re going to vote them out and vote true patriots in.
Sen. Richard Burr is just showboating to get the support of liberals he needs when he leaves office.
A lot of people have turned their backs on Trump in the last few months, either to save their own skin or because they’re afraid of liberals. But most of us are ready to fight, and yes, I mean fight! At the ballot box. You’ll see in 2022.
Jonathan Watkins
Winston-Salem
No pandemic warning
I agree with the Feb. 22 letter "Too little, too late." Sen. Richard Burr is indeed to be commended for his recent vote to convict the previous president, although I would have appreciated knowing his decision earlier than the day of the vote.
The N.C. Republican Party has censured him for that vote. I wonder why the party did not censure him for his decision not to tell us last year about the coming pandemic.
I posed this question to the N.C. Republican Party last week, and look forward to a response.
Mary Jo Whitley
Pfafftown
A positive outlook
Several people texted me about a letter in the paper on Feb. 19 with a similar byline — but that wasn’t me. I tend to stay away from political commentary and instead focus on positive accomplishments.
I recently praised the head nurse of an out-of-state COVID unit for getting through a 75-hour week during the COVID surge before she had been vaccinated. Her response was, “I was just doing the job I love and was hired to do.” There are many more individuals like my friend taking risks every day, just doing the job they love, who deserve praise.
I hope to be vaccinated in the next month and will be especially thankful to all those involved in administering it. Then, to honor my friend and the staff that treats me, I will invest some hours assisting others whom COVID has left behind and continue being positive … and maybe that positive attitude and action will start spreading like COVID did.