The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

The college epidemic

Sexual assault on college campuses is a growing epidemic.

Students should feel safe and protected while on a college campus. This is not the case. The lack of health resources, preventative measures and actions taken to protect survivors is sickening. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 13% of all students experienced sexual assault during their time in college. RAINN also reported that 20% of those students do not report their incident. The low number of reports is largely due to fear of not being believed or fear of retaliation but can be attributed to a number of different issues.

This should not be happening. College students should have the right to resources and protection when they report a sexual assault. Awareness, prevention and resources are a must on college campuses. If something doesn’t change, the epidemic will continue.

Brooke Snow

Winston-Salem

Schools and politics

The current parents' rights movement within public education did not emerge from a vacuum ("Parenting and politics," Nov. 22). It is rather the result of a growing concern about the quality of education their children are receiving.

In 1991, journalist Rita Kramer spent an entire year traveling across America and visiting teachers' colleges. She interviewed students, teachers and administrators regarding how teachers were being trained and their views on the state of education. As a result, she concluded that, "Among teachers/educators today, the goal of schooling is not considered to be instructional, let alone intellectual, but political." She added that "Self-esteem has replaced understanding" as the priority of modern education.

The unionization of educators has also had a profound effect. For example, the National Education Association, which was once a highly regarded professional association, has evolved into a hyper-politicized labor union, to the consternation of parents and the detriment of students' education.

Why not provide students with a strong academic foundation, with the knowledge and skills to live a full and productive life, while allowing them to make up their own minds when it comes to politics?

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

A low rumble

Recently there was a low rumble coming out of Egypt, and it was not the pyramids shaking; it was the U.N. conference on climate change.

Too often we watch our world leaders meet and profess commitment to ensuring that Armageddon does not devour our planet. There are lots of meetings and lots of media coverage that primarily consist of diplomacy and promises and, in too many cases, boasting.

The major questions are who has skin in the game and how long the “game” will endure.

To our own amazement, the future of our planet has become just another commodity. The commitment to ensure that all inhabitants of our Earth have the ability to breathe clean air, partake in clean water and cultivate food appears to be only a verbal commitment.

For every law passed to help our environment, the costs generally outweigh the benefits. Surry County no longer recycles glass; the lawmakers have deemed it “too expensive.” From this perspective, we’ll all watch our earth die a slow death.

Judging from the last decade of climate change conferences, these are not places of action and accountability. One question rarely asked of our environmental leaders and ourselves is “what does success look like and how will it be measured?” Without action and accountability, the credibility of these show-and-tell conferences is jeopardized.

The slow rumble becomes more of an eruption when the goals are clear, accountability is recognized and clear metrics are communicated. Otherwise, how do we know how we are doing?

Karen McIsaac

Lowgap

Still ...

Responding to a letter about how the Bible is an inadequate guide to morality (“An inadequate guide,” Nov. 29) because its interpreters focus on trivialities rather than important matters, the writer of the Dec. 2 letter “Follow its teaching” says the fault is in Christians, not the Bible.

Well, yeah. But if its own followers can’t follow the Bible adequately, then the Bible has failed as a moral guide. And Christians should stop trying to force other people to follow the rules they can’t follow themselves.

Peter Ro

Winston-Salem