The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Don’t salute yourself
When the current president returned to the White House recently after a medical incident that required his presence at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he gave an overly long salute to … ? His action closely resembled John Kerry’s unseemly political gimmick in 2004.
I served in the Marine Corps and spent time with the Army at Ranger School. I remember saluting senior officers and the flag of the United States of America. I do not recall other lessons.
What was the purpose of the president’s and candidate Kerry’s actions? In both cases, it appeared to be a self-congratulatory move that stole power from a ritual loaded over centuries with specific meaning.
A salute signifies commitment to something bigger, more important, than yourself. The current president, who did not serve in the military, seemed to be praising himself for being “tough” like someone who had made that commitment. John Kerry served in the military (although later protesting against the Vietnam War), but even he appeared to salute himself for having won the presidential nomination from his party. Small matter perhaps. See Luke 16:10-14.
Thomas Hagerty
Winston-Salem
U.S. comparison
How well has the United States handled the coronavirus pandemic compared to other countries?
Compared to the 30 highest-ranking countries on the United Nations Human Development Index, here is where the United States falls on coronavirus cases per capita, deaths per capita and case fatality rate:
Cases per million people:
Best: (Rank 1) New Zealand 317
Worst: (Rank 30) Israel 35,223
U.S.: (Rank 29) 24,818
Deaths per million people:
Best: (Rank 1) Singapore 5
Worst: (Rank 30) Belgium 898
U.S.: (Rank 28) 665
Case fatality rate:
Best: (Rank 1) Singapore .1%
Worst: (Rank 30) Italy 8.6%
U.S.: (Rank 20) 2.7%
The statistics above are from Our World in Data (ourworldindata.org) as of Oct. 20. The accuracy of some statistics is limited by data-collection differences across countries.
John Brame
Dobson
Teachable examples
Notre Dame English Professor John Duffy’s Oct. 17 column, “Barrett should suspend nomination,” lists three reasons why he believes Amy Coney Barrett should suspend her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. These are teachable examples of specious logic (superficially plausible, but actually wrong).
Duffy’s first reason: Because more than 7 million votes had been cast in the 2020 election, Judge Barrett can honor the democratic process by insisting the hearings be put on hold until after the voters have made their choice.
Rebuttal: The results of the 2016 election are what govern the appointment today, not the 2020 election. Judge Barrett is honoring the democratic process by continuing and not by putting the hearings on hold.
Duffy’s second reason: Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat on the court remain open until a new president was installed.
Rebuttal: The departing justice does not choose (even if as a dying wish) how the nomination process is conducted nor the appointee.
Duffy’s third reason: Judge Barrett’s nomination comes at a treacherous moment in the U.S. Her nomination will further inflame civic wounds if seated by a Republican Senate before the election.
Rebuttal: Duffy presumes the next president and Congress will be Democratic. What constitutional difference does that make? Duffy implies that fair-minded people can only support Judge Barrett if she suspends the nomination process and that all others would be unfair-minded by wanting her to continue the process as prescribed by the U.S. Constitution.
Nick Hamner
Clemmons
Hating Trump
My wife and I voted early and noticed there was a Democratic Terri LeGrand pollster outside right next to the library handing out fliers. No Republican pollsters were in sight. Clemmons is a very Democratic town.
It’s amazing how much all the Democrats hate President Trump. I just can’t back a party that endorses systematic abortion. That’s sickening and insane.
What would be more of a threat to your marriage — if your husband was a senator and took payouts from a pharmaceutical company or if he slept with two women in your bed when you weren’t home? It’s absolutely insane that they dismiss this.
Frighteningly, it’s the ugly truth! Cal Cunningham came out and apologized for it and still is winning! Sen. Thom Tillis’ voters would have abandoned him and demanded his resignation.
“Abortion” is not politically correct anymore. It's became pro-choice. No, no, wait, wait. Now it’s called women’s rights! Sounds so regal now and self-righteous! God help us all!
Jim Potter
Clemmons
Quality education needed
As a mother and a health care provider, access to quality education and affordable health care are two of the most pressing issues I see. These needs have never been greater and that is why we need Terri LeGrand representing District 31 in Raleigh.
Eight years ago, I first met Terri while serving together on the PTSA Board at Paisley IB Magnet School. It was through that work that I saw firsthand her commitment to our public schools and dedication to ensuring students and teachers have access to the resources they desperately need. If we elect Terri to the N.C. Senate, she will continue to advocate for such resources and ensuring that our teachers are paid fairly for the incredible work they do.
Terri is also committed to improving access to quality, affordable health care for all. According to the N.C. Institute of Medicine, 15.6% of adults age 18-64 living in Forsyth County are uninsured and 17.5% of Forsyth County residents live in poverty. Both numbers are higher than the state average and both are rising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, where many have lost their jobs and subsequent insurance coverage. Terri will work for our citizens to help close the coverage gap by expanding affordable health care options, including Medicaid, and access to vital physical and mental health services.
Now more than ever we need a leader like Terri LeGrand advocating for us and our community. Won’t you join me in supporting her with your vote this November?
Heather Mackey
Kernersville
We miss
Due to the 60-million-plus abortions since 1973 whose lives, each and every one, were so important to the whole country, we miss:
- Workers not paying taxes
- Ideas and inventions are left hidden
- Hopes and loves are unfilled
- Friendships are not made
- Medical cures not discovered
- Music and art, so much missing
- Problems not solved
- Peace not arbitrated
- Volunteers and neighbors not there to be helpful
- Knowledge and memories lost
- Smiles not shared
One could keep this going, but you get the reason we don’t need abortions. Please use prevention or give us the human being to fill our lives.
Regina Franck
Winston-Salem
Sour grapes?
In columnist Scott Sexton's coverage of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston's resignation (“Job pressures likely influenced resignation,” Oct. 20), it almost sounds as if there are some sour grapes. Perhaps she didn't grant an interview. She was, after all, a Black female busy in a job entailing the overseeing of more than 55,000 children and employees of the school system. In a country where the same position is overwhelmingly filled by white men. That's not racist or sexist. That's reality.
I'm quite sure Hairston, when interviewing in Georgia and North Carolina, did not expound on her personal hopes and dreams to hold the same position in Danville, Va. It would have been a death knell to her interview process. And she's smart enough to know it.
As for the paycuts? To go from a six-plus-hour commute to half an hour, while maintaining a combined salary of well over $200,000 and being able to live with her spouse, near family and friends, especially during a raging pandemic? No brainer!
Too bad this country isn't filled with people who can set aside their professional egos for the sake of "home and hearth." Best wishes, Angela Hairston!
Robin Cook
Mount Airy
No Tillis votes
On the Senate floor on Feb. 26, 2016, Sen. Thom Tillis said, "It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots."
Rather than list all of his transgressions against the best interests of the people of our great state, let me simply share that not a single person of my acquaintance is planning on voting for his reelection. The only action by which he may be able to redeem himself would be to announce his opposition to the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
If you want to stay on the gravy train for another six years, you gotta pay the fare.
Richard Gray
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
