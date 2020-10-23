The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

“Abortion” is not politically correct anymore. It's became pro-choice. No, no, wait, wait. Now it’s called women’s rights! Sounds so regal now and self-righteous! God help us all!

Jim Potter

Clemmons

Quality education needed

As a mother and a health care provider, access to quality education and affordable health care are two of the most pressing issues I see. These needs have never been greater and that is why we need Terri LeGrand representing District 31 in Raleigh.

Eight years ago, I first met Terri while serving together on the PTSA Board at Paisley IB Magnet School. It was through that work that I saw firsthand her commitment to our public schools and dedication to ensuring students and teachers have access to the resources they desperately need. If we elect Terri to the N.C. Senate, she will continue to advocate for such resources and ensuring that our teachers are paid fairly for the incredible work they do.