The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

It’s sad

I’m so sad about COVID resurging. It was such a relief to take off my mask and go to the grocery store, to the gym, to restaurants. We were almost there.

This delta variant wouldn’t have become a threat if it weren’t for the Americans who, for whatever reason, didn’t see this as their fight; didn’t join the effort; didn’t see the need; didn’t ask what they could do for their country.

I don’t know if there’s any way to reach them. I do know that making excuses won’t help.

If we don’t stop this now, there will be another variant, then another and another, and eventually, no vaccine will work against it.

Is that what these people want? Are they truly so concerned about their “freedom” that they’d rather hundreds of thousands of people die than wear a mask.

How have Americans come to be so selfish and short-sighted?

We must reach them.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem

A different take