The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

It’s sad
I’m so sad about COVID resurging. It was such a relief to take off my mask and go to the grocery store, to the gym, to restaurants. We were almost there.
This delta variant wouldn’t have become a threat if it weren’t for the Americans who, for whatever reason, didn’t see this as their fight; didn’t join the effort; didn’t see the need; didn’t ask what they could do for their country.
I don’t know if there’s any way to reach them. I do know that making excuses won’t help.
If we don’t stop this now, there will be another variant, then another and another, and eventually, no vaccine will work against it.
Is that what these people want? Are they truly so concerned about their “freedom” that they’d rather hundreds of thousands of people die than wear a mask.
How have Americans come to be so selfish and short-sighted?
We must reach them.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem
A different take
I have a totally different take on why some of the country will not get vaccinated and it goes against what I see in most of the letters so therefore mine probably won’t get printed. I pin most all the blame on Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.
It never gets mentioned because it does not fit the typical narrative, but who remembers then-candidate Harris’ statement about the vaccine back in October 2020? On Oct. 8 in the vice-presidential debate, she said “If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.” She was criticized for that by then-Vice President Mike Pence for “undermin(ing) public confidence in a vaccine if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration.”
On July 28, Aug. 6 and Sept. 2, presidential candidate Joe Biden made statements that also undermined the vaccine. He got taken to task by Dr. Anthony Fauci when he testified to Congress about the safety and scientific integrity of the vaccines. Yet before they were even inaugurated, both Harris and Biden had been vaccinated.
They have yet to give credit to then-President Trump for the speed and efficiency in which he got Operation Warp Speed up and running.
If Harris and Biden had not criticized the vaccine last fall and had given President Trump credit where credit was due for getting it done and now asked him for help with public service announcements asking people to get vaccinated, there might be more movement.
John Nelms
Winston-Salem
Take note
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was the hero of all Democrats when COVID first began. He had a daily TV broadcast during which he’d give updates and offer encouragement for people who were beginning to experience stress because of the pandemic.
Now, following an investigative report that reveals he sexually harassed at least 11 women, he’s a pariah — Democrats are scrambling to condemn him. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he should resign.
And I just want to say, kudos, Democrats. This is what should happen when a hero turns out to be corrupt. Loyalty doesn’t demand that we continue to support someone once they’re shown to have committed atrocities.
Supporters of Alabama ex-judge Roy Moore, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former President Trump should take note.
Marty Bennett
Winston-Salem