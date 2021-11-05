The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

In favor

In recent votes in the U.S. House, two of our local politicians, Rep. Ted Budd and Rep. Virginia Foxx, voted against the PUMP act — a bill to ensure working nursing mothers be allowed to pump their breasts at work (Roll Call, Oct. 31). Obviously these esteemed members of Congress must be aware of some sinister reason for wishing to complicate the lives of nursing mothers.

After failing to hamper nursing mothers, they moved on to trying to stop the re-authorization of the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act for victims of domestic violence. Foxx even went so far as to blame President Biden for the increase in reported cases of domestic violence in North Carolina. The problem with that is, according to NC Health News, reports of domestic violence in N.C. increased dramatically in 2020, before Biden became president. Don’t you hate it when the facts disprove your stories?

Now, I can’t be positive, but I’m pretty sure the majority of residents would be in favor of both of the above bills.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall

