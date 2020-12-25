The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Serious numbers
We constantly hear the figures about the COVID-19 virus. It is easy to hear numbers like 320,000 Americans dead and 18 million Americans infected and not realize the impact because such large numbers are hard to conceive.
As of Dec. 18, in approximate figures, here is another way to think about it:
- The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that approximately 1 in every 590 Americans will be dead from the virus within the next three and one half months.
- 1 in every 19 Americans has already been infected.
- 1 in every 46 Americans are currently infected and shedding the virus.
- 1 in every 1,030 Americans has already died from the virus.
- Currently almost 250,000 new infections are being reported every day and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with patients.
Even with the prospects of a vaccine on the horizon we need to be vigilant. It will be many months before vaccines have any measurable effect on the number of infections and deaths. Masks and social distancing are the best ways we have to protect ourselves and others and yet there are still those who don’t care enough about other people to put one on. We all are in this together and unless we pull together we all will suffer.
Hugh M. Parker
Winston-Salem
A lack of trust
President Trump’s ultimate failure was his lack of faith in the citizens who were in the Republican Party of the United States. He did not trust them.
The president warned over and over, since 2016, that the 2020 election would be fraught with cheating, fraud and manipulation. These fellow citizens of my nation responded by participating as poll watchers, poll greeters and cheerleaders for the Republican candidates. They worked diligently, inside the polling areas and outside on the sidewalks. They engaged actively with mail-in ballots wherever applicable. They did their job.
Had the president a) trusted scientists on COVID; b) trusted that Republican Party citizens of the United States would use mail-in ballots as well as anyone else; c) trusted Republican Party citizens to play an active role at the polling sites; and d) promised that he would uphold the trusted system created by our founders, the result would likely have been different. Too many people decided that Trump did not trust them.
Thomas Hagerty
Winston-Salem
Perpetuating the circus
The world's biggest loser, President Donald J. Trump, must be thrilled knowing plenty of Republican congressional clowns will perpetuate his dangerous circus show in the House of Representatives.
Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will likely be breathing fire as Democratic lawmakers attempt to douse Trump's bold-faced lies, asserting the presidential election was rigged and declaring himself the winner by a landslide, when the exact opposite is true.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will be walking a tightrope as he juggles conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory and dog whistles for an audience of one.
Doug Collins (R-Ga.) will perform the clown act he's mastered during Trump’s tenure, blabbering his way down Trump's autocratic rabbit hole, with Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) following his smelly trail.
This promises to be a congressional circus show for the ages, with no shortage of cynical Republicans anxious to perform their unpatriotic acts in servitude to Trump the tyrant.
Fortunately, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) will have his knives sharpened as he and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn cut to the core of democracy and the sinister motives of the Republican congressmen who are failing to uphold its principles.
John Tucker
Winston-Salem
The flu
If coronavirus is no worse than the flu, why did Rudy Giuliani go to the hospital for it? Why did President Trump go to the hospital? Why did they both receive special, advanced treatment for it? Do people really go through that kind of treatment for the flu? Do we need a special rushed vaccine for the flu?
None are so blind as they who will not see.
Bonnie G. Vaughn
Winston-Salem