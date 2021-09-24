The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Our oldest ally?
Despite all the handwringing over the United States’ allegedly cavalier treatment of “France, our oldest ally” with regard the AUKUS alliance, we would do well to remember that France can in fact be more accurately described as America’s oldest enemy. During the 18th century, America, both as a colony and an independent nation would fight five wars with French: the four vicious French and Indian Wars (only the last of which would see any significant British support for its embattled American colonies) and the Quasi-War (1798-1800) which saw the birth of the U.S. Navy. Nor did the potential for hostilities end with the Quasi-War. France’s attempted conquest of Mexico in the 1860s would see U.S. and French troops confronting each other over the Rio Grande in the immediate post-Civil War years. If anything, France’s assistance during the Revolutionary War can be regarded as an aberration in what was over a century and a half of potentially or overtly hostile relations.
An aberration that was motivated far more by France’s desire to recoup some of its losses to Great Britain in the French and Indian War than to promote an independent, democratic America.
Nor are the French free of sin when it comes to dealing cavalierly with their allies. Witness France’s abrupt armistice with Nazi Germany in 1940, leaving its British ally in the lurch or its unilateral withdrawal from NATO at the height of the Cold War in 1963.
Memo to Macron: Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
David Gellatly
Winston Salem
Why the homicides?
I wonder how our homicide rate, especially among the young, compares to other similarly sized metropolitan areas across the country. The daily news of another teen being shot is especially heartbreaking. How many of these shootings are gang-related? We don’t always get a follow-up after the investigation. While I appreciate the open admission of gang activity by our local law enforcement, it would be a comfort to know specifically and succinctly who these gangs are, what their motives are, how we can recognize members and how citizens can stay alert to potential violence.
What is being done about the problem as much as is safe and wise to reveal? For example, are there gang-force members assigned to monitor schools? If gang activity is not something citizens should be better informed about, then an explanation of why not would be welcome.
Yes, of course, the problem demands full parental and community action to support and mentor preteens and teens. The police alone cannot solve this problem. But we also need to find the funds to hire and retain officers for our understaffed, overburdened police department. I see bits and pieces of how this issue is being addressed, but would like to see an investigative article in the Journal by one of your talented reporters. One that incorporates and links these issues and questions.
Perhaps this is a pipe dream, short-handed as the Journal is. But only a local paper can provide such a report tailored to our community.
Bonnie Doerr
Winston-Salem
Our spiraling debt
First, let me be clear. The USA is the best place to be in the world, no matter what your measure. That is the single biggest reason millions of people find a way across our border each year. We lead the world in artificial intelligence, machine learning/automation and productivity. All of which has contributed to the largest wealth inequality in the world today.
When our government does not have the courage to do the hard work they default to the course of least resistance. We have the highest level of public and private debt in history and as a percentage of GDP. Rather than cutting spending and moderately increasing taxes our elected representatives have continued the debt super-cycle.
We will have another round of helicopter money, the government will continue to buy $120 billion, or more, a month in bonds and inflation will become less transitory. The good news is that the public and private debt is denominated in dollars. The slippery slope is when the best country in the world reprices its debts. Without competent leadership inflation will not be our only problem.