The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Gouged at the pump

The price of oil has had a major role in stoking inflation in the United States and elsewhere in the world. What we pay at the pump affects not only the high costs we incur to go to work and travel, but also has a rippling effect through our economy in raising the costs of producing and transporting the things that we buy at the local supermarket and other stores.

While we have been fighting a pandemic and struggling to put food on our tables, greedy oil companies have been gouging Americans at the pump and have only recently given us some token relief. Gas prices reached all-time highs over the past year while their production costs remained flat, leading to massive profits in 2021 and into this year. The combined second quarter profits (not revenues) of Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell alone reached $46.2 billion.

One of the few ways of remedying this is for Congress to enact a windfall profits tax on the petroleum industry which could be returned to consumers to help them manage the higher costs of living that inflation has imposed on everyone. Voters should demand that those running for office in 2022 offer concrete proposals for dealing with inflation rather than merely attacking the impossible situation the Biden administration has found itself in. What would they do differently than just giving the wealthy tax breaks and obstructing legislation that will make America more competitive and repair our rapidly deteriorating infrastructure?

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Ill-named

The Aug. 3 front-page story “Woman convicted in dog sex case” was ill-named and should have been subject to an ethics review before being published as-is. The headline was salacious ballyhoo, especially since the bulk of the story dealt with the crimes of the male perpetrator.

Worse yet, the woman in question was described as being in an abusive relationship and greatly traumatized by the experience. I believe that including her identity and photo was inappropriate shaming of a victim of sexual abuse, her conviction notwithstanding.

Overall, this story should have been handled in a more humane manner by you, with every attempt made to preserve the victim’s dignity. Your writer treated the dogs with more respect.

Volker Stieber

Winston-Salem

Aspirations

For years, we have taken pride in the fact that Winston-Salem is called “The City of the Arts.” Winston-Salem is the home of the UNC School of the Arts. This week we hosted the National Black Theatre Festival and this weekend alone we have scheduled performances of the youth symphony, jazz and other musicians, and multiple art exhibits.

In stark contrast, on Aug. 3, the Journal chose to run on the front page two articles encased in a border reading “THIS IS THE EXPERIENCE — THIS IS WINSTON-SALEM.”

One article (“Back on track”) pictured a sunburned, shirtless man holding a drink yelling at a racing crowd and the other article (“Woman convicted in dog sex case”) detailed bestiality charges and convictions in Stokes County. Neither article was emblematic of life in Winston-Salem nor worthy of front-page news.

My question to the Journal is, “Do you want to report serious news and cultural opportunities or do you aspire to be the local version of the National Inquirer?”

Marty Carruthers

Winston-Salem

Listen to Reagan

Here are some quotes we as a nation need to adhere to from our 40th President Ronald Reagan:

“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”

“Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.”

“Above all, we must realize that no arsenal, or no weapon in the arsenals of the world, is so formidable as the will and moral courage of free men and women.”

“Government is like a baby: an alimentary canal with a big appetite at one end and no sense of responsibility at the other.”

“If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.”

Lawrence Overton

Winston-Salem

Who cares?

“Who cares about Jennifer Affleck’s name?” asks columnist Christine Flowers (Aug. 3).

I guess she does. She wrote a whole opinion column about it.

James L. Lewis

Winston-Salem

Trying to lose

I’m not surprised by the verdict on abortion in Kansas. What I am surprised by is that, between trying to totally ban abortion and talking about eliminating Social Security and Medicare, anyone at all votes for Republicans.

Really, are they trying to lose the mid-terms?

Charlie Milford

Winston-Salem