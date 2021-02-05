The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Which president?

Which president, in spite of four years of active, often libelous, always hateful opposition from the top leaders of the FBI, CIA, congressional Democrats, liberal news media and others, brought about the "impossible to achieve" most rapid rise in the U.S. economy, beneficial to every demographic, with more jobs available than people to fill them; energy independence for the U.S.; the "impossible" building or sending and staffing of several thousand (mostly unused though needed) hospital beds to New York when COVID-19 arrived from China; conversion of dead auto factories to produce ventilators; and the pushing of the "absolutely impossible" (from bureaucratic interference at all levels) development and of not one but several highly effective vaccines for COVID-19 in months instead of the "at least two to four years, maybe never" predicted by his detractors?