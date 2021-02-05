The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

A low bar
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last week told fellow Republicans to stop infighting, to focus instead on Democrats. What about focusing on policy, and us?
I was a longstanding Republican, but no longer; I am now independent. Extremists and former President Trump corrupted the party through radicalization and disrespect for truth.
The party needs serious reform. A start would be to state clearly that the election was not rigged, and to censure members who call for violence or voice QAnon conspiracies. It’s a low bar, but it’s a start.
Thank God for The Lincoln Project, Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, and other Republicans speaking out. Meanwhile, Congress needs to work for the people.
Imagine a football team with two quarterbacks, half the team supporting each quarterback. When either quarterback plays, those who prefer the other act out, misfire and play halfheartedly. That is not a Super Bowl team.
Our leadership must perform like a Super Bowl team, competing on performance, not for power. We must observe our leaders just as owners observe their players, and hold them accountable. Those who perform, for us, should play. We are the “owners” of this democracy; our vote is the power of this democracy. When our representatives act out of self-interest, call them out. If they fail to work for us, call them out. Affirm them when they work to advance our country.
I am heartened by the promise I see within the Biden administration; let’s give it a chance to succeed.
Len Preslar
Winston-Salem
Which president?
Which president ended slavery? Abraham Lincoln, a Republican.
Which president ensured school desegregation in the face of active, sometimes in-person opposition by Democrat governors? Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican.
Which president called for and through his policies brought down the Berlin Wall in Germany, with no shots fired, and ended years of economic stagnation and double-digit inflation in the U.S.? Ronald Reagan, a Republican.
Which president, in spite of four years of active, often libelous, always hateful opposition from the top leaders of the FBI, CIA, congressional Democrats, liberal news media and others, brought about the "impossible to achieve" most rapid rise in the U.S. economy, beneficial to every demographic, with more jobs available than people to fill them; energy independence for the U.S.; the "impossible" building or sending and staffing of several thousand (mostly unused though needed) hospital beds to New York when COVID-19 arrived from China; conversion of dead auto factories to produce ventilators; and the pushing of the "absolutely impossible" (from bureaucratic interference at all levels) development and of not one but several highly effective vaccines for COVID-19 in months instead of the "at least two to four years, maybe never" predicted by his detractors?
Donald Trump, a Republican, in spite of more than four years of daily, 24-hour, active, proven, slanted, often untruthful and hurtful accusations.
John Kinzie
Clemmons
Back to reality
Why are we allowing individual counties to decide how to let our children go back to school? We as parents and grandparents as well as taxpayers have had to let the politicians, including Gov. Roy Cooper, allow the whole state to become chaotic and without any sense of control regarding our children’s right to get their education in a commonsense continuity for all.
It has been a year of frightening realities, but we need to get the children back to reality and learning and life. If we can open bars, restaurants and game places, why not schools? Vaccinate teachers if they want, but do something right for our children.
Noel Coffman
Clemmons
In her column
After reading Kathleen Parker's Feb. 2 column, "Republican Party gets the death it deserves," I felt Parker sounded like the Republican Party, the fringe groups and the president she described — full of hatred and animosity, wild and out of control.