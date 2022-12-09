The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Theological victory

The first words of Sen. Raphael Warnock’s run-off victory speech on Wednesday were theological: “To God be the glory for the great things that God has done.” Then immediately he said, “And after a hard-fought campaign.” The correlation of theology and political activity by a liberal Democratic politician is long overdue.

The theological core of Warnock’s speech — “Democracy is the political enactment of a spiritual idea. This notion that each of us has within us a spark of the divine, that we were created in the Imago Dei, in the image of God” — came from Genesis. This is the foundation of biblical anthropology and ethics. And, wisely, Warnock immediately rephrased his religious view for those who might not share it: “Each of us has value.”

Biblical prophecy provides the major platform for liberal religious politics — not just partisan competition, but involving the polity and ethos of a society: the “plumb line politics” of Amos, who saw God holding a plumb line to ancient Israel’s society, finding it disastrously out of plumb, primarily because of injustice to the poor. Prophecy is about healing human hurt.

Warnock added that “a vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children. Voting is faith put into action.” I think Amos would agree.

The name “Raphael” itself is biblical, meaning “God has healed.” Warnock’s speech gives us hope that he, and other liberal politicians, will provide some prophetic leadership in healing our wounded society.

Thomas W. Mann

Winston-Salem

Lie to me

I’ve followed the recent letters in the Journal supporting abortion rights and opposing abortion rights. The most recent (at this point), “Difference in tone” (Dec. 7), suggests: “How sad that we have reached a point in this world that we are unable to have a civil discussion about any subject without it becoming heated and resulting in name-calling.”

I think it’s sad that we can’t have a civil discussion without those opposing abortion rights resorting to distortion and lies. But that seems to be where we are today.

I also tend to get angry when people lie to me.

Sarah Long

Winston-Salem

Not an inevitability

As the holiday season continues to ramp up, consumers continue to shop ’til they drop. Whether it involves going to a brick-and-mortar store or ordering online, a lot of people are checking off those holiday wish lists. However, not everyone can afford to participate in gift exchanges this year, and many families are struggling to keep the lights on and their mouths fed.

This time last year, the expanded Child Tax Credit allowed low-income families to pay for basic needs such as food, housing and utilities. This historic policy showed us that child poverty is not an inevitability; it is simply a policy choice. While the expanded Child Tax Credit was active, census data showed that child poverty dropped by 46%. Furthermore, the expanded CTC had no negative impacts on parental employment. In fact, data from Washington University in St. Louis showed that employment decreased for CTC recipients after payments stopped. This highlights how meaningful the CTC was in providing things like child care, transportation and stable housing.

Unfortunately, Congress allowed children to fall back into poverty this January. As Congress prepares to pass corporate tax breaks during this lame-duck session, please encourage your representatives to support American families by making the expanded, fully refundable Child Tax Credit permanent. At a minimum, policymakers should not enact any year-end corporate tax breaks without expanding the Child Tax Credit.

Danielle Shamel

Winston-Salem