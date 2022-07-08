The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Going green

My concerns about going green are that there are lots of questions that need to be answered.

What is the status on airplanes when going green? Military planes and vehicles?

Millions of wind turbines will be needed to supply electricity. What will be done to protect birds from being killed by them?

What is the typical life of an EV battery and what is the cost of a new one?

How and where will used batteries be disposed of? How much will this cost the owner of the vehicle?

EVs are not cheap. Will millions of people be unable to afford them?

From where are the charging stations getting their electricity?

What will the cost of the registration fee be that replaces the gas tax?

Will there be different sizes of batteries? Low-cost versus high-cost?

Will EVs batteries give off hydrogen fumes that are very explosive?

Will traffic jams, accidents, snow and ice storms cause battery failure?

Will all ships (private and Navy) be run by batteries? Small boats?

Will there be electric tractors and other electric equipment needed for farmers?

Will farm land be used for wind turbines and solar panels, causing a food-supply shortage?

Will countries such as Russia, China, India and others go green? If not, how will America going green be effective?

Will the cost of going green increase the national debt? It is already at $30 trillion.

Ron Kirkpatrick

Kernersville

Safer communities

Thanks to Reps. Alma Adams, G.K. Butterfield, Kathy Manning, David Price and Deborah Ross for voting in favor of the Safer Communities Act, recently signed into law as “the most sweeping gun bill in decades” (NBC News). While the law is a significant first step, it does not go far enough to truly keep our communities safe from the horror and heartbreak caused by civilians with legally owned assault-style weapons. And while North Carolina Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — both Republicans — voted in favor of the bipartisan act, not one of our state’s Republican members of the House could bring themselves to vote in favor of minimal efforts to curtail gun violence. Cowardly representatives including Reps. Virginia Foxx and Ted Budd again pled allegiance to the gun lobby, recklessly putting countless lives at risk.

Wouldn’t it be grand if next summer we could celebrate both America’s independence from England and Congress’ independence from the gun lobby? Wouldn’t it be great if we held Foxx and Budd accountable in November?

Lauren Whitaker

Winston-Salem

Affordable housing

Let’s look at how Oakland, Calif., solved its problems of homelessness and its need for more affordable housing and at the same time improved its air quality.

A residents’ group, Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods, had accused the University of California, Berkeley, of failing to provide enough on-campus housing while at the same time increasing student enrollment. The neighborhood group says it tried many times to get from UC-Berkeley a legally binding commitment to increase on-campus housing before increasing enrollment. Failing that, the neighborhood group took the university to court.

Universities increasing enrollment without providing more on-campus dormitory housing also contribute to the housing shortage in our city and to local environmental damage.

On Polo Road, more and more of the stately neighborhood homes and mature trees are being bulldozed to make room for more students. In the last three years I’ve seen huge tracts of mature trees bulldozed along Polo Road to accommodate student rentals, and a 10-acre forest clear-cut for 40 student rental houses.

We have a tree ordinance, but it is not strong enough and it seems to me it is not consistently enforced.

A lower court capped UC-Berkeley enrollment at 2021 levels. The California Supreme Court left in place a ruling that ordered the university to freeze student enrollment. Their skirmish continues and we don’t know how it will end, but as our city faces a shortage of affordable housing and a need for greater environmental consideration, we should look at all reasonable solutions.

Helen Etters

Winston-Salem

Misdirection

The Biden administration would prefer that we not focus on the obscene amounts we are paying for gas and groceries nor the manner in which our 401(k)s and IRAs are shrinking. Instead we should direct our attention to the antics of the abortion zealots or gun-control fanatics along with the “outrageous” behavior of our Supreme Court.

That dog won’t hunt for most of us, of course, but misdirection is perhaps the only card the Biden administration has left to play going into the midterms.

The Democratic Party inexplicably allowed itself to be hijacked and radicalized by a progressive minority whose agenda could not be further removed from the values and concerns of Main Street America.

That reality will be hammered home in November.

Mike Parker

Clemmons

One-sided

Joseph Pulitzer was a Hungarian-American politician and newspaper publisher. He became a leading national figure in the Democratic Party and was elected to the U.S. Congress from New York. He wrote, “Our Republic and its press will rise or fall together. An able, disinterested, public-spirited press, with trained intelligence to know the right and courage to do it, can preserve that public virtue without which popular government is a sham and a mockery. A cynical, mercenary, demagogic press will produce in time a people as base as itself. The power to mold the future of the Republic will be in the hands of the journalists of future generations.”

Where are you, “free press?” I think you have become very one-sided and the journalistic truth matters little anymore. What a tragedy and shame.

Perry Hudspeth

Winston-Salem

If it works

Stop the sale of all guns for two years. Should anyone get caught with a gun on their person, or anyone is caught selling a gun, they should receive a two-year jail term. Today when a gun is taken off the street, then it will not be replaced until the two-year moratorium has expired.

I know some people will call this crazy or anti-Second Amendment. And therefore it cannot be done. These people just feel it is their right to buy a gun, anytime, anywhere, regardless of background checks revealing red flags like mental health issues, police called to the home regarding violence and other lawlessness.

Some people will say this will not work. But some people may remember that same skepticism when cars started using unleaded gas. Well, now we use unleaded gas in cars, and we have good service from these cars.

Gun violence has got to stop. We must be willing to try anything. Until this is tried, we won’t know if it works or not.

Jimmie R. Moore

Rural Hall