The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

We will miss Price

We are saddled with two political parties in name only. Actually, we have several “mini-parties” within each of the Republican and Democratic parties. Ultra-conservative to ultra-liberal factions in each party vie for action based on their particular world view.

However, wouldn’t it be great if we had a majority of politicians like retiring Rep. David Price (D-N.C.) (“David Price: a wise institutional patriot,” Dec. 30)? Price has been a deep thinker about issues and how to make our House of Representatives work for all of our good. He says, “A member of our institution ... needs to strike a balance between their own personal convictions, personal goals, personal political axes to grind ... and what it’s going to take for the institution to function.”

This goes beyond just being nice to each other to actually engaging in strategic thinking. “Compromise and find common ground where you can, and fight when you must.” We have had far too much of the latter and too little of the former.

I’ll paraphrase his quote about his party by adding two words in parenthesis: “We hold before ourselves ideals of liberty and justice and common good (for all), and we are never satisfied with the current iteration of those things.” Wouldn’t it be wonderful if that statement described all of our elected officials?

Let’s try to elect more politicians of both parties who can replicate the wisdom of David Price. Mr. Price, you will be missed!

Art Gibel

Winston-Salem

Inaction

The current high school course that studies government is called “Civics.” In the past, this class has been called different names, including “Democracy in Action.” Watching the inability of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives to select a speaker, I think “Civics” should be renamed “Democracy Inaction.”

If and when the majority does choose a speaker, don’t hold your breath waiting for them to pass any meaningful legislation.

Gary Meeks

Boonville

An ugly stain

So let me get this straight: Former Vice President Mike Pence says he does not want former President Trump to be charged.

Pence does not want prosecuted the man whose inflammatory rhetoric almost got Pence hanged for honoring his oath to the Constitution and refusing to singlehandedly overturn a free and fair election; the man who incited an insurrection; who strong-armed state legislators and state election officials and who orchestrated a fake electors scheme; who committed all of these overtly corrupt acts with the sole purpose of staying in power, not to mention stealing classified government documents ...

This is the man, a disgraced, twice-impeached former president, whom Pence does not want to face justice.

Trump is a confidence man whose trail to the White House was littered with deceit, fraud and corruption. He is a malignant narcissist who’s obsessed with power and who uses, abuses and discards people.

He coddles right-wing extremists and dines shamelessly with a known antisemite and a white supremacist Holocaust denier.

Pence knows this despicable former leader of the free world endangered our democracy like no president before him. Yet he evidently believes, as does Trump, that the ex-president is above the law.

And now comes the kicker: Pence believes he himself to be fit for the presidency, after making it abundantly clear he is not.

He is every bit the Trump sycophant he has been since the beginning of their disastrous relationship. Just like Trump, Pence has left an ugly stain on our democracy.

John Tucker

Winston-Salem