The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Which president incited a mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, and did nothing about it even after witnessing the death and destruction it caused?

Which is the only president to be impeached twice while in office?

So much more to say, but the word limit has been reached. These are just a smattering of reasons as to why Donald Trump will go down in history as the worst president of the United States ever.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

Nice job

Looks to me like President Biden has done a nice job of sandbagging the Republicans. The "great uniter's" avalanche of executive orders indicates no interest in working with the right on anything.

Two of the Democrats’ worst moves are creating chaos on our southern border and an all-out assault on gas and oil jobs. We can now look forward to thousands of undocumented immigrants overwhelming our border, including many with criminal records and COVID-19. Drug smuggling will also increase exponentially.