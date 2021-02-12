The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Which president now?
Let's play another version of “Which president?” (letters, Feb. 6)
Which president called the coronavirus a hoax, had no national plan to combat it and as a result caused unnecessary deaths of the American people?
Which president inhumanely separated children from their parents at the border in an effort to curb asylum seekers?
Which president put more faith in Russian President Vladimir Putin than in his own intelligence agencies and never questioned Russian interference in the 2016 election or questioned him on putting bounties on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan?
Which president thought climate change was a hoax and pulled out of the Paris Agreement?
Which president tried to take health insurance away from millions of Americans by advocating repeal of the Affordable Care Act with no plan to take its place?
Which president reduced or removed environmental protections that could endanger the health of the American people?
Which president bold-faced lied to the American people more than 20,000 times?
Which president plotted to overthrow the lawful election of Joe Biden?
Which president incited a mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, and did nothing about it even after witnessing the death and destruction it caused?
Which is the only president to be impeached twice while in office?
So much more to say, but the word limit has been reached. These are just a smattering of reasons as to why Donald Trump will go down in history as the worst president of the United States ever.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Nice job
Looks to me like President Biden has done a nice job of sandbagging the Republicans. The "great uniter's" avalanche of executive orders indicates no interest in working with the right on anything.
Two of the Democrats’ worst moves are creating chaos on our southern border and an all-out assault on gas and oil jobs. We can now look forward to thousands of undocumented immigrants overwhelming our border, including many with criminal records and COVID-19. Drug smuggling will also increase exponentially.
The fossil fuel purge is insane! Catastrophic job losses and a return to dependence on foreign gas and oil are at stake. John Kerry's pathetic suggestion that gas and oil workers could just get a job making solar panels shows how arrogant and uninformed our "climate change czar" is.
Nothing less than our democracy is now at stake.
Peter T. Wilson
Winston-Salem
Do some research
A Feb. 3 letter arrogantly claims that Republicans only care about remaining in office "to line their pockets." The Journal even titled this letter "Remain in office."
A quick internet search reveals that of the longest-serving members of the Senate, in the top 30, there are several more Democrats than Republicans. If you search the seniority of the House members, the top 25 are overwhelmingly Democrat.
It appears that Democrats are much more likely to hold onto their taxpayer-funded gigs.
I notice the letter writer didn't mention President Joe Biden's decades in Washington or the fact that former President Trump donated his presidential salary.
If you're going to write partisan inflammatory letters, maybe you should try a little research first.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
Three cheers
My wife and I are seniors living in Advance. One evening we received a telephone message from the Davie County Health Department saying COVID-19 vaccinations were available for us at a designated time and place in Mocksville. We noted the information and on that day I went for my first COVID-19 shot. I was totally impressed with how organized the event was from beginning to end. Four hundred shots were administered in a smooth and efficient manner by the health department with the assistance of the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, which directed traffic and monitored the parking lot.
It is wonderful to know that we have such great people serving our community. Thank you to everyone involved, especially to the nurses who gave us the shots. You are all much appreciated.
Mark and Kathy Mathosian
Advance