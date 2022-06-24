The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Doing damage

Dear God, please adjourn the N.C. General Assembly soon before these morons do any more damage (“Fuel bill aims at making a point,” June 16).

Free gas at EV charging stations? Dear God in Heaven! Amen.

John Sheldon

Winston-Salem

Code of conduct

I applaud the efforts of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for the work it has done developing the new code of conduct (“Schools OK new conduct guideline,” June 22). Early intervention into perceived problem areas and restorative practices, in my opinion, are more productive ways for handling disciplinary actions for nonviolent behavior.

The Journal quotes statistics for Black students with a disability, but I would be curious to know what the statistics are overall for disciplinary actions in the exceptional student population (including those with a 504-plan C who may not be considered “exceptional”). Autistic students, for example, would benefit greatly from relationship building rather than current forms of disciplinary action that they may or may not understand (i.e. OSS). That particular population has difficulty with communication by definition.

Insubordination occurrences may be linked to the inability to understand instructions, the tone in which the instructions are presented and facial expressions leading to reactions by the student that neurotypicals in leadership would consider inappropriate behavior. Part of the implementation process may need to include training for teachers/administrators in order to better understand autistic behavior.

As a parent of multiple children who have attended several schools across the system, I have witnessed the variations of current disciplinary practices. It is my hope that these new practices will create a fairer, more consistent atmosphere, therefore, a more positive learning environment for all.

Maggie Warren

Winston-Salem

Gratitude

Expanding upon the omission of any mention of Father’s Day or fathers by the Journal (“Fathers,” June 23), I could not help, when reading about the Juneteenth festivities, but be struck by the absence of any expressions of gratitude for, much less mention of, the 330,000 white Union soldiers who died to free the slaves.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

Repent from sin

I saw in the Journal about the pride parade and hundreds showing up for support in Winston-Salem. Some of the participants said it was joyful, respectful and a colorful celebration of people of all ages, gender, skin tones, orientations, ethnicity and more. Mayor Allen Joines, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, members of the Winston-Salem City Council and Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board as well as community, faith and business leaders attended.

In the eyes of man this sounds good, but what does God have to say about this kind of behavior? You can be religious and call yourself a good person, but that doesn’t make it so. Your godly behavior speaks for itself. If you don’t read the Bible and live by it you are living a lie.

Read in the Bible about Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19 and how God destroyed them because of their sin. Read Romans 1:24: “Wherefore God also gave them up to dishonor their own bodies between themselves.” Romans 1:27: “And likewise also men leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another men with men.”

I’m praying our nation will repent from sin and turn back to God before he destroys us like he did with Sodom and Gomorrah.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons