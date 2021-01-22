The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Rays of hope
With the inauguration of the Biden/Harris administration, I see rays of hope for better times in our nation. It will be an uphill battle with all the challenges facing them, but I have confidence they will guide our country toward prosperity.
Joe Biden has already communicated with us his massive plan to combat the coronavirus. He has assembled many experts, he is relying on scientific facts and he is coordinating the efforts of the federal, state and local governments to eradicate COVID-19.
Biden is leading the way for a huge stimulus and relief package to navigate the multiple economic needs of our country. There may be some who suddenly become concerned about our national debt, but now is the time to come to the aid of all who have been affected by the economic devastation facing our nation.
Biden has assembled a very capable team to address our national security concerns. This includes both domestic and international challenges. I believe he will mend fences with allies, deal with both foreign and domestic adversaries and address the many domestic needs of multiple communities.
Of course, many admirable promises have been made to improve our environment, to ensure racial equality, to provide better health care, to address the challenges of immigration, etc., etc. The successes will depend on bipartisan support from our Congress. With this administration, I see a bright light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
Lowering the bar
In response to the letter asking why people voted for President Joe Biden rather than impeached former President Trump (“What about Biden?” Jan. 15) — without mentioning Trump — I could write about Biden’s compassion, his competency and his experience in great detail, but even if he had none of those qualities, I would have voted for him. I would have voted for a can of dog food before I voted for Trump. I would have voted for Britney Spears’ second ex-husband or the bass player from ZZ Top without even knowing either of their names.
You can't say, "Yeah, I know my guy was really horrible, but your guy isn't Jesus or Elvis — why would you vote for him?"
Anything or nothing would have been better than an immoral, incompetent, illiterate, power-mongering dictator wanna-be who tried to usher in an age of American fascism.
We’re not lowering the bar. Trump voters did.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Our true deities
Who thought Americans would ever be so divided over any leader who advocated the illegal seizure of power by encouraging insurrection against our freely elected government?
Maybe it has something to do with America becoming an "entertainment culture" where the majority of citizens only read social media. Maybe it has something to do with our true deities being money, fame and power over others. Whatever it is, "The Greatest Generation," your title is safe.
Thomas Summey
Yadkinville
COVID tribute
What a difference a day makes.
On the eve of the inauguration, we finally had a ceremony with appropriate solemnity honoring the 400,000 lives lost to COVID-19.
Unfortunately, it took the president-elect to pay tribute in such a moving way. It touches all our hearts to remember this tragic loss.
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
It's true
Hallelujah!
Spread the word. It is actually true! There is an adult at the wheel.