The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Noble and honest

I am the agency director of Eliza’s Helping Hands and Community Intervention and Educational Services. Our agency serves as an advocate for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in our community. As an organization and as a friend, we would like to formally support Mike Silver for District Court judge of Forsyth County. I have personally known Mike not only for his work in the Forsyth County District Attorney’s office, but as an advocate for positive social change in our community. His work on the domestic violence commission ensures that offenders are held accountable for their actions while advocating for the safety of victims and survivors. Mike's experience as a prosecutor, his work on the commission labor board, as well as his known advocacy work in the community, is why I feel he would be a great choice for this position.