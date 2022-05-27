The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Speaking out

I suggest that meetings of elected officials, from county commissioners to U.S. senators, be opened, not with a moment of silence, but a moment of speaking out from officials who have the courage. If officials stood and pledged to their constituents that they would do everything in their power to ban the sale of assault weapons and to require universal background checks, we would know for whom to vote in upcoming elections.

Katherine “Kay” Conrad

Winston-Salem

Poor placement

As many are waking up to the horrible aftermath of, yet again, another school shooting, I can’t help but wonder how the Journal could allow an advertisement for the Winston-Salem Gun and Knife Show to be placed on the same page (May 25, A7) as the continuation of the story about the Uvalde elementary school shooting. Seems terribly inappropriate if you ask me.

Peggy Dickey

Winston-Salem

Dog and pony show

With respect to the writer of the May 22 letter “For the dogs,” musing on the bill introduced by Rep. Grier Martin requiring pet restraints while driving, I see a greater concern. With record-breaking inflation mounting, with record-breaking gas prices eating away at paychecks, with record-breaking temperatures and weather issues threatening the very future of our planet, with voting rights threatened, with racial animus rising, with our children’s educations threatened by book banning and legislative directions on what is to be taught, with teachers being disrespected, with rampant gun violence threatening the safety of everyone, with all this and more, the Democratic Party of North Carolina shows why it is so inept by pushing legislation to put a seat belt on my dog! You have got to be kidding me!

John Eder

Winston-Salem

A proposal

Many in government advocate putting more mental health professionals in schools.

I propose that we provide mental health professionals for those senators and representatives who claim that the Second Amendment guarantees the right of almost anybody to buy weapons of war manufactured for the sole purpose of killing people. The gun lobby has bought their votes, their brains and their souls.

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

Natural rights

In an ongoing discussion about natural rights, such as with the letter “Arbitrary rules” (April 27), correspondents have refuted my assertions by offering their views on three things: the Bible (bad), Christians (bad) and the Enlightenment (good).

I sincerely regret their negative impressions, but I must note: (1) The founders did not base their arguments on the Bible, and neither did I. (2) This is not about what certain people are or aren’t doing. This is about an idea. (3) The Enlightenment’s understanding of rights had a deeper base in religion than perhaps the correspondents realize. After all, the Declaration of Independence does say “Creator.”

I have claimed that in a creator-less world, rights are arbitrary. This is because in such a world there is no absolute standard on which to base them (or anything else).

For example, the Declaration states “all men are created equal.” That suggests equality is a good thing, and indeed it is. But in a creator-less world, equality is neither good nor bad. It just is. Or isn’t. It has no intrinsic “rightness.” We may devise reasons in its favor, but they involve assumptions that are themselves arbitrary.

Even reason itself is suspect, because its “creator” is mindless, purposeless.

But clearly, the correspondents have a standard. It seems to be a pragmatic one: “what works.” I thank them for their insights, but I’m not clear on why that standard isn’t arbitrary as well. It seems it would just end up as personal preference.

David Shuford

Winston-Salem

Robinson’s assault

Eugene Robinson’s May 23 column, “The GOP is not a normal political party,” asks whether “Today’s Republican Party is primarily a cult of personality or a seditious conspiracy.” Perhaps not precisely what our forefathers had in mind with regard to a two-party system with each having legitimate claims. In Robinson’s defense however, he is employed by The Washington Post, which is politicized to the max. Another way to put that is that it is closely affiliated with the Democratic Party, parrots its talking points, supports its candidates and sees the liberal progressive movement as aligned with the angels, whereas conservatives are inherently evil and should be cast into the infernal regions. Hence, Robinson either reflects that posture in his columns or he and his Pulitzer would be looking for work.

Even if he conforms, it’s not as if Robinson’s assault on Republicans is a simple matter. After all, the party aligned with the angels chose to hand the keys to the country over to amateur progressive ideologues when the Biden administration took office. As a result, the economy has sustained significant damage and serious economic pain is being delivered to the national electorate. That economic pain will bring about a political reset in November which will see the party aligned with the angels cast into the streets in favor of those “seditious” Republicans.

Thus Robinson can hardly extol the virtues of a Biden administration that has none. Casting aspersions at Republicans is rather what he is left with. Until November.

Mike Parker

Clemmons

Surrendering our will

Jeremiah nailed it: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked.” Even as we contend with the vitriolic output of human hearts we are deceived into assuming we in our own strength and understanding can resolve problems to which there is no solution aside from the guidance and grace of Jesus Christ.

Even the most ardent Christ-followers struggle with the conceit of the human heart; we recognize our brokenness and confess our sinfulness before both God and man. But we too are prone to rationalize our self-serving motivations and excuse our sinful actions.

Those cited in the May 23 story “Religious backers of abortion rights say God’s on their side” share this proclivity. The Christian faith, while based upon God’s infinite capacity for love for His creation, is also a faith in which God holds us to account.

To cite the Bible as equating freedom with a no-accountability lifestyle is misinformed. “If any man will come after me,” Jesus said, “let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.”

The solutions to the problems of the human race are found in this passage, as it embodies Christ’s commandments to love God and to love one’s neighbor. Losing one’s life in this context means surrendering our will to God and putting the needs of others — including the unborn child — ahead of our own.

Keith Lyall

Wilkesboro

Replacements

I have been waiting for some wise columnist to address the real reason behind the “great replacement theory” of the disappearing white majority in this country. And the fear of the rise in the minority population. Ruben Navarrette comes closest in his May 21 column, “Buffalo shooting; haunting memories,” when he notes that in 20 years “the United States is expected to become a ‘majority minority.’”

I have heard more than one white grandparent say that their children better not have any more than two children. Three perhaps. Four or five, unthinkable.

We white people are not replacing ourselves. That’s the God’s honest truth.

Rose M. Walsh

Lewisville