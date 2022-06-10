The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Safer

I’m very sorry to hear about the man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties — the tools of legitimate political discourse — who showed up near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house threatening to kill him (“Police: Kavanaugh targeted for death,” June 9). Maybe Kavanaugh would be safer if his house just had one door, or if his family was armed.

The perpetrator has been identified by the right as a liberal. I don’t see why not; liberals have mental health problems, too. But I don’t know his name and I don’t want to know his name. No liberal I know would try to justify what he did or turn him into a hero. He was simply wrong.

And he shouldn’t have been able to get his hands on a gun.

Sharon Forester

Winston-Salem

Reasonable people

I am deeply distressed that we have let our society deteriorate to the point that we have to worry about getting shot while going shopping, attending church and going to school. When I was in the Army, we were all trained in the use of firearms, but because my unit was not in a war zone, no one ever had a weapon in his possession unless we were on a training exercise. When a training exercise was over, weapons were turned in to the armory. No one had a loaded personal firearm, much less an assault weapon, by his bunk, or while sipping a beer and playing cards with his buddies. Given the current political reality, it seems highly unlikely we can expect gun control in the general population anywhere close to the control the Army maintained in the non-combat circumstances I have described. But cannot reasonable people find the common sense, compassion and courage to work out something that would seem to have a chance of reducing the number of babies and young children shot each week?

It should not be a choice of whether to check the psychological state of a teenager who wants to buy an assault weapon or increase security at schools. Why can’t we do both? Maybe there are other workable approaches. What would have to happen to address the problem rather than looking for ways to justify previously determined political positions?

Joel R. Stegall

Winston-Salem

Watch them

First I want to thank the writer of the June 1 letter “NRA contributions” for her letter listing all politicians who had received money from the National Rifle Association. On the list are 95 Republicans and two Democrats.

The senator who received the most money from the NRA is Mitt Romney, in the amount of $13,647,676. Richard Burr from North Carolina received the second most money from the NRA in the amount of $6,987,380 and following close behind was another North Carolina senator, Thom Tillis, who received $4,421,333.

Other notable recipients are Marco Rubio at $3,303,355 and Mitch McConnell at $1,287,139. We should now watch these politicians and see if they come up with some meaningful gun laws to curb the senseless killings of our people. If they don’t, we should vote them out of office.

Jerrell Gough

Yadkinville

Still

I am one of those you describe as wanting to see former President Trump “perp-walk(ed) to prison” (“Our view: At least we’ll get the truth,” June 9). I still hold out that hope. He is, as Bob Woodward states plainly, a criminal. He’s also a traitor to America. He should not be above the law.

If I’m wrong, he should speak before the committee and straighten its members out. But that would call for guts. “Like her or loath her,” as you say, Hillary Clinton has more character and courage than Trump does. And it boggles my brain that some Republicans I know, good people, still support him and consider him to be their party’s leader.

Ted Fogelman

Winston-Salem

Birthday wishes

I want to wish columnist Robin Adams Cheeley a happy birthday and thank her for providing a shining beacon of humanity and morality with her list of birthday wishes (“What I want for my birthday,” June 6). May we all have the strength to embrace her wishes.

Teresa Katis

Clemmons

Before

I saw that former President Trump’s sycophant Peter Navarro was complaining that the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation was intended to stop Trump before 2024.

Maybe Trump should have thought about that before he broke the law.

Peter Weltz

Winston-Salem