The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

His sacred duty
“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
I am casting my vote for the candidate who understands the Constitution and his sacred duty to uphold the law; who understands that the Constitution is a living document that cannot be altered or circumvented by whim or executive order.
I am voting for the candidate who understands the deadly threat that this pandemic poses, and who is following the scientific guidance of the CDC rather than recklessly endangering others by his own contempt for the measures needed to prevent even more deaths.
I am voting for the candidate who displays maturity, compassion and self-control rather than assuming the law does not apply to him and can be suspended if it does not suit him.
As a historian and as someone who grew up admiring the greatest generation, it concerns me that so few recognize the parallels now to Europe in the 1930s, when someone else who seemed to offer economic solutions but did not recognize the boundaries of law came to power. It required the second world war and the sacrifices of that greatest generation to stop the greatest prior threat to democracy that the world has known. May God have mercy on us all, and please think carefully before you cast your vote this year.
Barbara Foster
Lewisville
What I'm voting for
I'm not voting for President Trump.
To answer all of those who would say, “I can’t believe you would vote for Trump,” well, folks, listen up! I'm not voting for him. I'm voting for the Second Amendment. I'm voting for the next Supreme Court justice. I’m voting for appointment of federal judges who will uphold the Constitution and not make their own laws as they see fit. I’m voting for the Electoral College, and the republic we live in. I'm voting for the police and law and order. I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought and died for you and this country. I’m voting for the flag that is always missing from the Democratic background. I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored. I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for the right to praise my God without fear. I’m voting for every unborn soul that the Democrats want to abort. I'm voting for freedom and the American Dream.
I'm voting for good and against evil. I’m not just voting for one person, I’m voting for the future of my country!
Now for those of you voting for former Vice President Joe Biden, say why you are voting for him without using President Trump in any of your reasons.
John Nelms
Advance
Support Jeff Zenger
I am a student at Reagan High School. Before I attended Reagan, I was fortunate enough to go to the best schools in Forsyth County. The schools that I went to weren’t the best because they had the smartest students, they were the best because they pulled from the wealthiest parts of our county. Studies have shown that the quality of education our students receive is based almost entirely off their economic background.
That needs to change. That's why I’m supporting Jeff Zenger for N.C. House District 74. He is committed to providing access to a quality education for every student in our state. He believes that a family's income or ZIP code shouldn’t determine the quality of education their child receives. As someone who has worked in the most underprivileged neighborhoods in the entire country, he knows firsthand the difference a good education can make. He has put his own children through private, public and homeschooling and because of this, knows that decisions about a child’s education should be left to their parents and not to some bureaucrats in Raleigh.
COVID-19 has further exposed these inequalities. Jeff knows that online school doesn't work for some families and parents deserve the ability to choose the school that works for them.
Jeff also supports the efforts of the General Assembly to give raises to teachers to get our education system back on track.
Please, for the sake of our students; vote Jeff Zenger for N.C. House.
Reed Ballus
Lewisville
Biden is a leader
We need a president who will display mercy, kindness and compassion toward others. Joe Biden is that person. Throughout his life, he has befriended folks from all walks of life, learning about their personal lives, their joys and their needs. We have seen how he listens to people, communicates with them and always remembers them.
Joe Biden uses personal experiences to express empathy toward others and to help solve problems. This is the kind of leader we need to combat the deadly coronavirus because our nation is fighting a war. Biden recognizes that as a leader, he needs to listen to the scientists, follow the guidelines of the experts and truthfully communicate with the American people.
He realizes we are fighting an enemy whose only purpose is to find a human host and survive. More than 210,000 Americans have died trying to fight this enemy, and over 7 million have been infected. Biden grieves for these people and will lead our country to eradicate the virus.
When he says together we can fight this war, he will not divide us into blue and red states. It will be a bipartisan effort because we are the United States of America.
Biden also realizes the interwoven connection between the virus and our economy. We know our current situation did not have to be like this, if the virus had been taken seriously. But through the leadership of Joe Biden, we can build back a better, stronger and healthier country.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
Debate prep
In the green room ahead of the first debate, our president’s hair and makeup team let President Trump try out that new body spray: Petulanté. Boy, that stuff really works!
And the debate had so much to recommend it. I really loved the moment when Trump said, “Stand back and stand by” to Proud Boys as he refused to condemn white supremacy. What a terrific way for our president to further undermine our faith in elections, democracy, our country and ourselves as a people!
One of my friends remarked that he was amazed by my take on this moment. And how could I not agree? On the interpretation front, this one's a close question, especially for those Americans who have been asleep for the past five years and did not see the debate.
This is where those of us who were both not comatose and also able to pay attention for 90 seconds can help out — given numerous opportunities to do so on a worldwide stage, the president and commander-in-chief of the United States of America refused to condemn white supremacy.
It's not as if we're debating the shifting shape of a cloud like Hamlet and Polonius do here, though Hamlet’s last impression matches mine of the president:
Hamlet: Do you see yonder cloud, that's almost in shape like a camel?
Polonius: By the mass and 'tis — like a camel, indeed.
Hamlet: Methinks it is like a weasel.
Tripp Greason
Winston-Salem
Get him out
Ever since the virus came and hit the country, people have lost their jobs, they have trouble paying their bills, they’re unable to buy food for their families. How will they pay for medical treatment?
Now the government has been sending out stimulus checks to the American people to help with every day needs. Since President Trump said he is very rich, why not let him pay the American people the money he has to help with their needs? Trump has let too many Americans die and more are to follow. Does anyone see that the innocent are dying while Trump is in office?
He should not let people die, or lose their jobs or let them starve. He is supposed to watch out for his country.
As president of this country, he should help his fellow man, women and children. He has failed to do so as president. It is time to get him out before we all die.
We all want to work and make a good living and hopefully to pass on to the next generation a good quality of workers. Now since we are in a time of uncertainty, who knows what tomorrow will bring?
James Fleming
Clemmons
Hypocritical
I am very disappointed in senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham (“Cunningham texts roil race for Senate,” Oct. 4). What he did was wrong and it was stupid, but I am much more concerned about peoples' pre-existing conditions than I am with Cunningham's sex life.
Probably the people who are yelling the loudest about Cunningham are supporters of President Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis. Isn't that a bit hypocritical?
When Trump says, "Jump" Tillis says, "How high?”
Cynthia Nance
Clemmons
Big news
Today’s big news seems to be Cal Cunningham and his alleged affair (“Cunningham texts roil race for Senate,” Oct. 7). Is this anything like our president going up to a woman and grabbing her p----?
Daniel Eskridge
Winston-Salem
Leadership qualities
I vote because I believe voting is my one best chance to get a hopeful government — hope for affordable health care, hope for a healthy environment, hope for excellent and fairly funded public education, hope for good jobs with fair pay, hope for a fair and just society, and hope for legislators who do the right thing for all people.
This year I am thinking a lot about the qualities of an excellent leader:
- Believes in and understands democracy
- Has integrity
- Encourages cooperation
- Has concern for all his constituents
- Works with civility and respect for others
- Has experience
- Listens to all sides of an argument
- Works hard
- Communicates clearly
I can say without reservation that in N.C. House District 74 we have a candidate who checks all those boxes and will provide the kind of thought-filled positive leadership that we need and want.
Dan Besse is that candidate. Dan will listen to and serve all his constituents and fill a seat in the N.C. House that will make a difference.
Whether you decide to vote by absentee mail-in ballot, early voting or on Nov. 3, vote for Dan Besse for N.C. House District 74. You will be proud.
Elizabeth O'Meara
Clemmons
Greater attention
Election 2020 — both state and national — weighs heavily on most Americans. As a concerned citizen, I am campaigning for Terri LeGrand’s run for District 31 N.C. Senate seat. Terri’s position on education, environment and jobs are supported by her lifetime of actions.
Health care, however, needs greater attention:
COVID-19 is one of our most important election issues. This pandemic has raised new concerns about the large number of uninsured or under-insured in North Carolina. Is the person packing our groceries insured? Perhaps not. Sadly, North Carolina doesn’t provide Medicaid coverage to individuals who earn too much for Medicaid but not enough to afford private insurance; per the Journal, this is between 450,000 and 650,000 of our neighbors. It is time to close this gap, which Terri supports.
In fact, according to a recent statewide study, 75% of North Carolinians also believe in closing this health care coverage gap, including 64% registered as Republicans. In District 31, 69% of respondents support closing this gap. Incumbent state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, however, is not on board with the majority of her constituents. According to RealFactsNC, “Krawiec does not support the Affordable Care Act and refuses to close the coverage gap for uninsured North Carolinians.”
As we adjust to life in a deadly pandemic, surely, we can do better for our neighbors and ourselves, and Terri can help to make that happen.
For leadership rooted in integrity and grit, Terri LeGrand is the senator of choice in District 31. Visit terrilegrand.org to learn more.
Judy Isaksen
Advance
Over 210,000
More than 210,000 dead:
Fathers
Mothers
Sons
Daughters
Grandfathers
Grandmothers
Grandchildren
Aunts
Uncles
Beloved friends
Teachers
Firefighters
Police
Postmen
Chefs
Journalists
Doctors
Nurses
Janitors
Lawyers
Waitstaff
Bar owners
Democrats
Republicans
Black
White
Hispanic
Asian
Other
Dead, all dead. More than 210,000 Americans, dead.
Dell James
Winston-Salem
Braggart
I had to look up the spelling for “braggart” and also saw that it listed “blowhard” and “windbag.”
Perhaps when a newer edition of the dictionary is published they will use President Trump as the perfect example.
He is a liar, a cheat, an accused rapist, crook and how the heck did he get away with paying only $750 two years in federal taxes?
Liz Wilson
Winston-Salem
