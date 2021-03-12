The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Newly empowered
The newly empowered Democratic Party is moving beyond the previous train wreck administration. Over 81 million Americans appreciate having Joseph R. Biden Jr. as president. He’s a servant of the people, someone we can trust, a man who values women and doesn’t need to be worshipped and adored!
Kamala Harris has committed her life in service to community, state and country. As San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, senator and now vice president of the United States, she is extremely qualified to hold the office of the presidency.
The new administration can now work toward: (1) adding two more states, (2) dumping the Electoral College so “we the people” really have the final say in electing the president, (3) providing affordable housing for everyone everywhere, (4) continuing cancel culture to rid us of hate, bigotry and racism, (4) implementing a tax system that’s fairer to the majority, (5) reforming, not defunding, police departments and (6) disarming gun owners who kill in the name of “standing their ground” or because they “feared for their life.”
So, we got who we voted for — a man who embodies and embraces the duties and sensibilities that accompany the title of president of the United States. And what’s looming on the horizon is a future brighter than the past we’re putting in the rearview mirror — fewer deaths from COVID-19, less ridicule from the world and a 99% reduction in tweets and lies by the person who was voted out of office.
Linda Cole
Winston-Salem
Refused advice
I am writing this letter in response to the March 10 letter “A farcical letter.” The writer left out some important facts that I want to point out.
The Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, received a standing ovation at the Conservative Political Action Conference when she crowed about not following the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. The per capita death rate from the virus in South Dakota is about double that of North Carolina. If she had championed the same efforts as our governor, 900 now-deceased South Dakota citizens would likely be alive today.
It is a big mistake to listen to any politician instead of our medical experts, especially if the politician is a pathological liar.
Jerrell Gough
Yadkinville
Back to business
To those of us who were thrilled when Sen. Richard Burr “came to his senses” and voted to convict former President Trump, what do we say now that Burr has voted in lockstep with all other Republicans to deny COVID-19 relief? It looks like it’s back to business as usual.
Robert Lohmeyer
Winston-Salem
Religion of hatred
So much sadness, anger and fear at the false information and the patented lies being spread and used for political power and gain — misinformation designed to separate us from one another so power can either be maintained or grabbed; and using Christianity to do so. It breaks my heart, and I wonder if God’s heart is breaking, too.
Since when did the religion founded upon a figure who embodies unconditional love to the point of self-sacrifice and who taught love of neighbor and of the outcast, when did this Christianity become the religion of hatred, mean-spiritedness and divisiveness? When did some Christians jettison the idea that all individuals matter and are worthy; widows and orphans should be cared for; strangers among us should be welcomed? When did some Christians become Machiavellian — allowing violence, otherizing, belittling and demeaning speech/actions, as means to their desired ends?
When did the religion that taught me about the fellowship of mankind and about the holy in all beings, when did this religion become a place of rigid adherence to a set of beliefs that have nothing to do with the life, death and teachings of its namesake, but instead a prop for the fragile ego and dictatorial desires of a charismatic leader?