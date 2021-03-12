The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Robert Lohmeyer

Winston-Salem

Religion of hatred

So much sadness, anger and fear at the false information and the patented lies being spread and used for political power and gain — misinformation designed to separate us from one another so power can either be maintained or grabbed; and using Christianity to do so. It breaks my heart, and I wonder if God’s heart is breaking, too.

Since when did the religion founded upon a figure who embodies unconditional love to the point of self-sacrifice and who taught love of neighbor and of the outcast, when did this Christianity become the religion of hatred, mean-spiritedness and divisiveness? When did some Christians jettison the idea that all individuals matter and are worthy; widows and orphans should be cared for; strangers among us should be welcomed? When did some Christians become Machiavellian — allowing violence, otherizing, belittling and demeaning speech/actions, as means to their desired ends?