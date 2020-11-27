The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Curb carbon conservatively
Wouldn’t it be awesome to reduce greenhouse gases and get money back for doing it? That is the basis behind a carbon fee and dividend climate policy. This approach is hailed by economists as the best method to tackle the climate without burdening consumers.
The premise is to place a fee on fossil fuels. Each month, all collected fees are then returned equally to consumers to offset any price increases. The carbon fee will gradually increase over time, thus driving the market to develop more cost-effective clean-energy solutions.
In 2019, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) was introduced in the House of Representatives. The Wall Street Journal concurrently published a signed statement from 3,589 U.S. economists, four former chairs of the Federal Reserve (Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and Paul Volcker), 28 Nobel Laureate economists and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers endorsing this legislation. According to their statement, this is "the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the necessary scale and speed.”
This is a conservative, market-based solution. The benefits of this fully rebated revenue-neutral carbon policy are clear. H.R. 763 will save lives, create jobs and boost our economy while reducing the risks associated with our shifting climate. We can do the right thing and get money back. That is a win-win!
Please contact your congressional representatives and demand support for H.R. 763. We need conservative climate action now!
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Thankful?
Thanksgiving Day should remind us of our country’s roots. Our roots from the Pilgrims are in Christianity with its high moral standards. They are essential for a republic’s success and longevity.
A republic is based on virtue’s high moral standards. A democracy is based on the will of the majority without a basis for morality.
The Mayflower Compact, November 1620, was the basis for the Pilgrims' government. It states, “In the name of God, Amen. We whose names are underwritten, the loyal subjects of our dread sovereign lord King James … having undertaken, for the glory of God, and advancement of the Christian faith, and honor of our king and country, a voyage to plant the first colony in the northern parts of Virginia, do by these presents solemnly and mutually in the presence of God and one of another, covenant, and combine ourselves together into a civil body politic, for our better ordering and preservation, and furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by virtue hearof to enact, constitute, and frame such just and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions, offices from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the colony: unto which we promise all due submission and obedience.”
Thankfully, within the compact, they stated their purpose: “for the glory of God, and advancement of the Christian faith … for the general good of the colony.” They understood behavior dictates success or failure. Christianity mattered; it begets success and freedom!
Erwin A. Timm
Walnut Cove
Kids
When I was a kid, long ago, a vacant house was an open invitation for us to explore.
If the cops happened to come around, they would just tell us to "beat it" and we would leave. If we were vandalizing the place we might run, but they didn't bother to chase us. They certainly never asked our names. These were old houses not lived in for years and some of the guys (not me of course) would perhaps break out some windows with rocks.
I like our police department, but as in the entire country, we need to update training. Different screening and hiring practices are also needed. The times they are a'changin'.
Bert Grisard
Winston-Salem
The numbers
A recent letter writer ("How we got Trump," Nov. 23) reflected on the reasons behind the rise of President Trump and his accomplishments during his term in office. I agree with the writer's characterization of the president as "a flawed and abrasive person for sure;" vigorously disagree that he is a "warrior"; argue that his policies were good for the country; and refute the conclusion that he was the candidate that the "majority of Americans wanted."
To this last point, the 2016 election results concluded that 65.85 million Americans voted for Hillary Clinton and 62.98 million voted for President Trump. To date, the current election tally is 79.85 million for Joe Biden and 73.8 million for President Trump. While I briefly tried to help my granddaughter with the newfangled "common core" math models, which puzzled my aging brain, I believe the numbers add up to the fact that a majority of Americans did not want, nor have supported, Trump’s presidency.
Christopher Colenda
Winston-Salem
