The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Just for the record, he lied (to us) about when he knew how dangerous COVID-19 was and what the impact would be on our country. We know what the fallout from that lie has been: more than 200,000 dead (still counting); the economy in shambles; millions unemployed; parents afraid to send their children to school and teachers afraid to go teach them; and to date, no plan to get us out of the chaos he helped to create.

Oh, the list goes on and on of his myriad lies, misdeeds and atrocities (still counting). You know. And, you know that I know you know that Trump has to go. He lied to us and keeps lying to us.

I’ll be back when I calm down, if ever.

What more do you need, America?

Rudy Anderson

Winston-Salem

Make America green again