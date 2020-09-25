The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

They won't kill it
So if I understand how this works, Republicans support President Trump even though it means they could lose their health insurance, their wages will continue to be suppressed and the air and water will become unclean all because he'll appoint Supreme Court justices who might overthrow Roe v. Wade, which they have hated with a blind passion ever since Richard Nixon told them to.
I'm actually not too worried about that. If it's overthrown, there will be a thriving underground market in abortion pills, likely delivered by drone. And women who can afford it, like senators' wives and daughters, will still be able to fly to other countries for their abortions.
But it won't be overthrown. If it were overthrown, Republicans would have nothing to run on. Their supporters would wake up to the Democrats’ superior policies.
They're not going to cut their own throats. I'm sure any justice who would accept the nomination against the will of the American public will also be savvy enough to cut a back-room deal to keep Roe v. Wade in place.
Oh, they’ll water it down to make abortions even more horrible for vulnerable women. But they won’t kill it.
Toni Rankin
Winston-Salem
Flip-flops
I just read Scott Sexton’s Sept. 22 column, “Tillis changes tune in Supreme Court fight,” pointing out the flip-flops made by Sen. Thom Tills (and so boldly noted in the headline) and Sen. Richard Burr, regarding the appointment to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.
I look forward to a paper where I am certain the fair and balanced Winston-Salem Journal and Scott Sexton will next report on the reciprocal flip-flop made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer, presidential candidate Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, wherein a few years ago they were staunch in their belief the Constitution clearly spelled out the president has the right to pick a nominee.
Johnny Highsmith
Mocksville
Strong opposition
As a regular reader of The Readers’ Forum, I wish to indicate strong opposition to the regular dose of delusion, venom and dishonesty put forth therein.
The far left socialist/Marxists who now control the Democratic Party and infest Congress, along with their communication wing, the so-called mainstream media, like to ventilate that the Obama/Biden administration left a legacy of a wonderful economy and social togetherness since destroyed by President Trump and Republicans. Rather, Obama/Biden set back race relations 50 years, produced eight years of stagnant economy and treated Republicans like enemies, not the loyal opposition.
Trump is hated because he is not a creature of "the swamp" and he fights back against the constant barrage of lies and attacks on him and his family. He rightly proclaims that America, while not perfect, has done more to advance the human condition worldwide during its almost 250-year history than any civilization before. He fights against incessant attempts by the left to destroy American values and traditions.
Before COVID-19, he produced a booming economy that benefited minorities, single women and the middle class more than any in decades, worked to control our borders, strengthened our military and lessened the extreme regulatory burden left by Obama/Biden, and he will continue those good-for-America policies if reelected.
A vote for Joe Biden and Democratic politicians will bring back stagnation and socialist burdens damaging to America, arguably beyond repair. Vote Republican!
William C. Sides Jr.
Clemmons
No choice
Generally, I don’t do this kind of thing. But the events and revelations of this past week have left me no choice but to enter the fray.
Forget being Republican, Democrat, independent, non-affiliated, or what-the-hell ever. Forget being Black, white, Native American, Hispanic, gay, straight, “I don’t know,” or what-the-hell ever. Here we all are being led by a man who does not give a damn about any of us. What President Trump does care about is getting reelected.
Just for the record, he lied (to us) about when he knew how dangerous COVID-19 was and what the impact would be on our country. We know what the fallout from that lie has been: more than 200,000 dead (still counting); the economy in shambles; millions unemployed; parents afraid to send their children to school and teachers afraid to go teach them; and to date, no plan to get us out of the chaos he helped to create.
Oh, the list goes on and on of his myriad lies, misdeeds and atrocities (still counting). You know. And, you know that I know you know that Trump has to go. He lied to us and keeps lying to us.
I’ll be back when I calm down, if ever.
What more do you need, America?
Rudy Anderson
Winston-Salem
Make America green again
Many deniers point to China as the reason for climate inaction. They state that China emits more carbon dioxide than the U.S. In 2019, China accounted for 27.2% of CO2 emissions, the U.S. accounted for 14.6%. But China has been motivated at the national level to address climate issues due to uncontrolled pollution, as well as the mass exodus of the wealthy. In taking the lead on climate reform, the Chinese government sees climate action as an economic opportunity.
Recent reports show that in 2018, China led the world in renewable power deployment, adding 43% of the world’s new renewable power capacity. It also led the world in electric vehicle deployment with roughly 45% of the electric cars and 99% of the electric buses in the world today. Also, seven of the world’s nine nuclear power plants that connected to the grid for the first time were in China. China is poised to meet its Paris climate goals.
Conversely, the U.S. government relies on public concern to persuade congressional engagement on climate issues. Lobbyists for big business have influenced Congress because we have been silent. As a result, the U.S. has left the Paris climate accord and the government has relaxed emission controls.
If we want to live in an America that has lush forests, green pastures, abundant food, clean air and clean water, then it is time to raise our voices. We must start demanding climate action now from Congress. Put Americans first by making America green again.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Job performance
It’s important to review President Trump’s job performance before voting.
On the pandemic, he started in January by saying, “We have it totally under control.” On Feb. 10, he said, “Looks like by April … when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.” On March 5, he said, “The 2009-2010 Swine Flu, where nearly 13,000 people in the U.S. died, was poorly handled.” On March 26, he said, “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” Then in a press briefing on April 23, he suggested using “very powerful light” and injecting disinfectant into the body.
While the virus is not his fault, failing to prepare for it is his fault. As president, he should have been making national plans for increasing manufacturing of medical equipment and warning the public about masking and distancing. As a result of his failure to act, the U.S., with only 4% of the world’s population, has at least 25% of the coronavirus cases and as of mid-September has 200,000 deaths.
A president who, in a national public health crisis, does nothing to help and gives the public bad information is not fit to lead.
Dee Edelman
Winston-Salem
The perfect illustration
The first paragraph of the Sept. 23 letter “The violent majority,” decrying the “empowered, often violent majority,” is the perfect illustration of why some people (far from the majority) are feeling rage and the need to be heard. The writer speaks of his “very nice, upper-middle-class area, inhabited by successful, educated, hard-working folks” and his “tree-lined, pristine block” in the village of Clemmons.
But does he even know that Clemmons has a food pantry where very nice, hard-working folks who have fallen on difficult times sometimes have to go in order to feed their children; or seniors whose Social Security check does not stretch enough to cover the rent, prescriptions and food? They also live in Clemmons.
Is he aware that there are children who could not go to school without the donations of warm clothing and underwear from church groups? They also live in Clemmons. Does he know that there are homes in Clemmons that do not have adequate heating, roofs that do not leak, front steps that could use a ramp to make life easier for a senior or a disabled person? Those also exist in Clemmons.
His holier-than-thou, self-satisfied, gratuitous remarks are a perfect explanation of why many people (including his neighbors) are supporting Democrats in this election. He is not likely to be harmed unless he attends a gathering where peaceful protesters are infiltrated by groups such as Proud Boys and Boogaloos, which are being encouraged and egged on by his president.
Julia B. Donaghy
Winston-Salem
