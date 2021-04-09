The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

An important first step
Since “finding the right hospital is an important first step in recovering from a serious illness,” Newsweek (March 12) ranks hospitals across the U.S. Assisted by Statista, “the respected global data research firm,” its latest rankings of America’s best hospitals in each state identify 12 in North Carolina.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is not even on the list, which includes hospitals in New Bern, Smithfield and Hickory. Since all but three on the list are “above average for infection prevention,” I wonder if mediocre “leapfrog” grades exposed inadequate oversight that contributed to its failure to appear on the list. So far the response to those examinations of performance has been perfunctory press releases.
This apparent indifference to assessments of the quality of health care is truly remarkable. (Perhaps inflated self-esteem is involved.)
Hoping to learn that higher standards and improvements were on the way, I was disappointed.
The top executives should do the necessary research and explain why they think the hospital was not even on Newsweek’s list. What do they think can be done to better serve patients and any others who may have placed their trust in advertisements promoting it?
With what appears to be a failure of leadership at the highest level, one is left to hope that the new president of Wake Forest and the new relationship with Atrium Health will eventually rescue the hospital from its performance in rigorous national assessments.
Charles Lewis
Winston-Salem
Accessible weapons
I have to wonder.
When it came to the Second Amendment, our forefathers were shoving gun powder down a barrel and packing it and ramming a single lead ball down the barrel. Shoot their gun and then do it again.
I wonder if they might amend the Second Amendment if they were here now.
I wonder if in the not-too-distant future, when the next generation of handgun or rifle goes to war, will politicians still think the Second Amendment should not be amended? If that weapon is a vaporizer or a laser, will that gun be accessible in gun shows, too?
William Coats
Clemmons
Too long?
I’m sorry some think Long Creek Park is taking too long for an upgrade (“Park getting an upgrade,” April 7).
They’re lucky. A five-year wait is nothing, and at least they’re getting to use the park. Meanwhile, we’ve had 12 years looking at “Downtown’s Living Room” (aka Merschel Park): a pile of construction debris, mud puddles, weeds, trash and what looks like a giant burial mound. Promise after promise, at least four different landscape plans and a lot of stalling and silence.
Good luck to Long Creek visitors. Merschel Park visitors are rats.
Dell James
Winston-Salem
A Black/white issue
Diversity became a big issue 40 to 60 years ago as groups and organizations began to recognize the need for more Black employees, leaders, board of director members, etc. It was clearly a Black/white issue. We needed more Black … everything.
I was with a nonprofit agency and we needed more Black representation and leadership at the national level. We pushed. We forced a resolution at the annual meeting that was binding for them to hire more Blacks/recruit more Black board members, etc. I began to notice that every time we said “Black” they said “diverse.” I got a call one day from the national office and was told, “We’ve done it. We diversified.” We added two women (white) and a Jew.
Now, reports/media/speeches, etc., begin on this issue with “Black, brown, LGBTQ, Pacific Islanders,” etc. What a mouthful. I believe everyone should have the same rights and chances in life. I cannot stand what mostly Republicans are trying to do to trans kids. Disgusting.
Shameful.
The bottom line, though, is that the original problem continues to get diverted and Blacks still get the shaft. If we cannot do anything about systemic racism after all these years, I don’t see much hope for anybody else. If we still cannot enhance the Black/white issue … dang.