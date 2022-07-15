The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Little sense

The outcry over the million-dollar approved appropriation for the dandelion statue deserves City Council attention (“City Oks $1M for dandelion art,” July 2). The response that “it has already been approved and is in the budget” makes little sense. If we have not spent the money we do not have to.

I planned on a new car this year, but now with runaway inflation and a fixed income, I am keeping my old car even though I had the purchase in my budget. The City Council can do the same.

Let’s use the million dollars to clean our streets and roadsides. If I were visiting and saw the litter that covers Salem Parkway, Peters Creek Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway, I would think twice before stopping here. If we don’t want to correct this, then let’s drop the “parkway” designation.

If we proceed with a piece of art, let’s replace the dandelion with a giant trash can to remind our citizens not to litter.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem

Crumbling country

I am frustrated with where our country is going. It is clear to me that our president is demonstrating that he does not care about the people of the United States.

I remember President Biden’s outstanding inaugural speech. It is clear now that he managed to read it but didn’t mean a word of it.

It seems the administration and the Democrats hate former President Trump so much that they have thrown out all the good things that were accomplished. The view of the administration is “we would rather do nothing than to continue a program that the Trump administration put in place.” So, as soon as he finished reading his inaugural speech he did away with the Trump initiatives.

It seems clear that Biden had sold his soul to the left before Day One, no matter what his speech said. The Biden administration doesn’t seem to understand that technology utilizes oil in just about everything we use, not just gasoline, so many things are affected by one ill-advised decision. America was selling oil to other countries, but now our president finds himself begging for oil from Saudi Arabia, which he demonized during his campaign. Now what would someone who cares do in this situation? Take steps to reopen the Keystone Pipeline?

Plus, we don’t have a border policy and our press keeps it under wraps.

The administration really is not motivated to do anything about our border. Just another day in our country that is crumbling before our eyes.

William Hardin

Winston-Salem

Another million

Maybe we should spend another million dollars on a sculpture of Roundup to spray the unsightly dandelion.

John Whiteside

Clemmons

Bearing responsibility

The June 30 letter “No credible voice” (June 30) outlines that outside impregnation, men have very little to do with a woman’s pregnancy. “Women bear the entire burden of pregnancy” is as true a statement as was ever made. They particularly are burdened with the responsibility of the pregnancy and the resulting child. Men are only responsible if they choose to be.

Many men are responsible for their children, but I believe far too many are not, i.e.: husbands who walk out on their families, men who happily have sex but use no precaution against pregnancy, rapists, sex offenders and sexual abusers and legislators, who do nothing to protect women. Sadly, through the many opinions presented in the Journal, few, if any, espouse the idea that the victims of forced pregnancy (women) be supported by the state, which refused their abortions, until the resulting child is 18.

Additionally, when paternity can be determined in the face of a refused abortion (which has heretofore been available for 50 years), that person should be forced to bear the responsibility of financial support for 18 years. And if he won’t, the responsible state should unequivocally have to be the backup financial support.

Lastly, those men who are proven guilty of committing rape or incest should be emasculated. Oh, alright! Just sterilized.

These consequences should be codified into law. I am certain that these laws and resulting consequences would finally have enough weight to serve as deterrents to irresponsible sexual behavior.

Dorothy Barton

Lewisville