The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

What’s next?

Those of us who have paid subscriptions to the Journal have always had a daily paper. Now, we will not have a daily paper (“From the editor: No printed edition for Monday September 6th,” Aug. 29). We no longer have a Parade every Sunday; what’s next in this trend? No Christmas paper, no Thanksgiving paper, etc.?

It’s sad because there are many of us who do not have an iPad and, even if we did, we would not want to read it at our breakfast table.

It seems inevitable that it won’t be long before we’ll be forced to read everything online or do without our daily news, sports, puzzles and comics.

Wyatt Helsabeck

Thomasville

Wondering

I wonder if people like guest columnist Stuart Epperson Sr. (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground,” Aug. 28) ever think: I’ve shown them all the biblical proof texts, but the Scripture has failed to change them; I wonder why.

I wonder if such people ever consider the many gay Christians who have been convinced that they should change, but failed, because it’s not really a just-make-a-decision or pray-away kind of thing.