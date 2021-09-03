The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

What’s next?
Those of us who have paid subscriptions to the Journal have always had a daily paper. Now, we will not have a daily paper (“From the editor: No printed edition for Monday September 6th,” Aug. 29). We no longer have a Parade every Sunday; what’s next in this trend? No Christmas paper, no Thanksgiving paper, etc.?
It’s sad because there are many of us who do not have an iPad and, even if we did, we would not want to read it at our breakfast table.
It seems inevitable that it won’t be long before we’ll be forced to read everything online or do without our daily news, sports, puzzles and comics.
Wyatt Helsabeck
Thomasville
Wondering
I wonder if people like guest columnist Stuart Epperson Sr. (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground,” Aug. 28) ever think: I’ve shown them all the biblical proof texts, but the Scripture has failed to change them; I wonder why.
I wonder if such people ever consider the many gay Christians who have been convinced that they should change, but failed, because it’s not really a just-make-a-decision or pray-away kind of thing.
I wonder if they ever consider the actual lived lives of gay people, whose unions are, in every measurable way, just as valid and meaningful as those of straight people.
I wonder if they ever ask themselves why their God, who is supposed to represent love, would condemn love. As if God would say, “You’re loving the wrong way.”
I wonder if they ever consider the theology of people who point to the many mistranslations of language in the Bible, including passages that supposedly condemn homosexuality.
I wonder if they ever think that maybe they could be wrong.
I wonder if they ever think that maybe the Bible is wrong.
I wonder if they ever think.
Charles Liefer
Winston-Salem
Strongly disagree
I strongly disagree with your decision not to provide a print edition of the paper on Sept. 6. I was required to pay in advance for daily home delivery. At the time of my payment I was not informed that no paper would be provided on Sept. 6. This is a misleading business practice and represents a disregard for the wishes of your customers. With this type of treatment it is not surprising that the demand for your paper is at a low point and decreasing rapidly.
Jim Mabry
Winston-Salem
The critical element
Thanks to the Journal for pointing out in the Aug. 27 editorial “Farewell, August” that the extreme weather we’ve seen lately from climate change is costing human lives.
The recent infrastructure bill passed in the U.S. Senate was a nice bipartisan step with some modest climate provisions for clean energy development and predicting and controlling floods and wildfires. The critical element we still need, however, is a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions. A price on carbon would be the most efficient and effective way to accomplish this goal.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has bipartisan support and would provide an economic boost as well. Our elected officials need to push for a price on carbon yesterday, but today will have to do — and if they won’t, let’s find someone else who will.
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem
A big chance
It should be pretty clear by now:
If former President Trump had done exactly what President Biden did about Afghanistan, Republicans would be jumping up and down, praising his courage and his so-called genius.
Biden took a big chance and did what the last three presidents lacked the courage to do: He ended a war. And Republicans are practically setting up a guillotine on the White House lawn.
Why are Republicans so eager to condemn an American president? Do they want more American sons and daughters to die in Afghanistan? Do they really love America or do they only do so when a flag-waving con man is in charge?
You want to see cowards? Look at the congressional Republicans who are afraid to take action against the people who attacked them in their own workplace on Jan. 6.
Leland Stout
Winston-Salem
No paper
Since when do we get no paper on, of all the minor holidays, Labor Day? We get less and less for more and more money. It is enough to cancel my subscription.
Betsy Clauser
Winston-Salem
Reconsider
I pay for the Journal every day because I value starting my day with the walk to the driveway to retrieve the newspaper. Opening that paper instead of my smartphone is 100% better for my brain and the reason I pay for the print edition.
I am very disheartened to learn that you’ve decided to start taking days off printing. Please reconsider.
Jessica Telligman