The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Better pay
As North Carolina deals with the economic impact of the pandemic, our community colleges, like Forsyth Technical Community College, will be crucial to recovery efforts.
North Carolina will undoubtedly turn to community colleges to train and retrain our state’s workforce to meet the increasing demands of a recovering economy and changing business world. To do that, our community colleges need to recruit and keep the best faculty and staff who can provide workforce training that students and businesses need for success.
Many businesses face challenges recruiting qualified, in-demand employees and then keeping those employees. N.C.’s community colleges are no different. Attracting and retaining highly qualified professionals to prepare N.C.’s future workforce continues to be a significant challenge — especially in high-demand, high-skilled areas such as nursing, technology and trades.
Although N.C. has the third-largest community college system in the nation, community college faculty salaries consistently rank near the bottom in national comparisons. As lawmakers consider many important issues affecting our state during this legislative session, our 58 N.C. community colleges are supporting legislation asking for a 7% salary increase for employees. If community college faculty and staff were to receive this salary increase, it would be a significant step toward ensuring that N.C. has the professionals to train the 700,000 students who enroll annually and help business and industry continue to emerge from the pandemic and rebuild the economy.
I encourage you to contact our elected officials and voice your support for our community colleges and their dedicated faculty and staff.
Ann Bennett Phillips
Winston-Salem
Phillips is the chair of the Forsyth
Technical Community College trustee board. — the editor
Paying decent wages
Guest columnist Craig Richardson’s analysis of raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour (“The minimum wage paradox,” June 12) has some faulty assumptions and ignores some philosophical questions we must ask ourselves.
His mathematics are accurate, but why does he base his analysis on a single parent? The media and Hollywood might glorify single motherhood but isn’t the norm of a family unit a mother and father, i.e., two parents, not just one? Clearly that would change all the figures in his table. And even in the case of a single parent, why would we not assume a contribution from the “other” parent? Are we assuming that society, i.e., the rest of us taxpayers, are responsible for the care of their offspring? And, from a philosophical point of view, shouldn’t we strive to be at the point where a person working full time is able to earn enough money to support himself without help from the government?
We do not want social benefits to make up for substandard wages of an honest day’s work. Pay workers a decent pay in the first place and then you don’t have to hire thousands of government bureaucrats to take money away from people to give it back to some of the people. The money is being spent anyway; you just cut out the bureaucrats that add nothing to productivity and reduce fraud.
Paying decent wages is ultimately cheaper than forcing the government to subsidize industry and employing a bloated bureaucracy to redistribute wealth.
Peter Vadasz
Winston-Salem
Election integrity
The perception of election integrity is always of highest importance, but the appearance of absolute honesty seemed especially critical in November 2020, amid serious U.S. political division.
Democrats should have known that any deviation from standard election practice might suggest fraud, but, under the pandemic guise, chose that time to change voting rules in critical states anyway, casting doubt on their commitment to fairness. Sure enough, violations of count-observer rules and statistical anomalies in the final count created the appearance of fraud.
President Trump’s attorneys prepared this evidence, and two members of the Supreme Court were ready to hear the case, finally denied by Chief Justice John Roberts. But the perception of illegality persisted, perhaps weakening President Biden’s presidency and governance.