The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Let’s recognize the dangerous impact that white supremacists have on our lives and acknowledge hate crimes.

Let’s look for ways to stop racial injustice in our judicial, economic and educational systems.

Let’s expand Medicaid coverage to help thousands of North Carolina citizens gain access to health care.

Let’s examine our infrastructure needs in communication and transportation and make sure that everyone in our state is connected to 21st-century utility services.

Let’s make sure that we actually are living out the words in the Declaration of Independence and following the laws in our Constitution.

And, let’s remember that novel means new. We don’t need to go back to “normal.” We need to move forward in a novel way.

Julie Johnson Coulter

Winston-Salem

Who’s really a RINO?

In Republican circles, the insult of choice is RINO (Republican In Name Only), with Sen. Richard Burr the most recent high-profile target. The message conveyed by the insult is no doubt lost on those who seek to tarnish, if not banish, fellow Republicans with these new scarlet letters.