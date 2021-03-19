The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

‘Reprisals?’
Excuse me, I don’t mean to be flip. However, the minority leader who declared his job was to make President Obama a one-term president and obstructed his every initiative, not to mention refusing to bring Merrick Garland’s nomination for the Supreme Court to the floor, is now threatening “harsh reprisals” if the Democrats address changing the filibuster option.
He needs to be reminded that he has already gotten his reprisals in earlier and has continually shown a lack of respect for every proposal the Democrats have raised. So what else is new?
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
A novel vision
In 2019, many organizations drew up plans for the coming year based on the metaphor of “2020 Vision.” The novel COVID-19 virus shattered many of those plans in 2020 as we lived through a year which included quarantine, illness, grief, loss of employment, racial injustice and social challenges. Now, as we live in our changed world, let’s expand that metaphor of vision beyond eyesight and open our minds and hearts, too.
Let’s look at existing laws, policies, systems and beliefs and ask if these are equitable and fair to all.
Let’s examine the talking points and political policies that are centuries or decades old that are harmful to our citizens.
Let’s recognize the dangerous impact that white supremacists have on our lives and acknowledge hate crimes.
Let’s look for ways to stop racial injustice in our judicial, economic and educational systems.
Let’s expand Medicaid coverage to help thousands of North Carolina citizens gain access to health care.
Let’s examine our infrastructure needs in communication and transportation and make sure that everyone in our state is connected to 21st-century utility services.
Let’s make sure that we actually are living out the words in the Declaration of Independence and following the laws in our Constitution.
And, let’s remember that novel means new. We don’t need to go back to “normal.” We need to move forward in a novel way.
Julie Johnson Coulter
Winston-Salem
Who’s really a RINO?
In Republican circles, the insult of choice is RINO (Republican In Name Only), with Sen. Richard Burr the most recent high-profile target. The message conveyed by the insult is no doubt lost on those who seek to tarnish, if not banish, fellow Republicans with these new scarlet letters.
Use of the acronym implies that there is a “party line” which all Republicans must follow with slavish devotion upon penalty of excommunication or at least censure. So much for freedom of speech and freedom of conscience within a party that purports to honor the Constitution and Bill of Rights. When freedom of speech applies only to the speech you want to hear, that’s not freedom; it’s enforced conformity. Those who pledge unquestioned allegiance to one person do not constitute a party, but a cult.
Those who label dissenters with RINO, and they appear to be a large majority, are blind to the irony: They are the RINOs, for the party itself is Republican in name only. The party that calls itself Republican today is not the party of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower. Nowhere close.
When Southern Democrats broke with their national party the first time, they became for a short time Dixiecrats. When that didn’t work out, they adopted a different strategy and hijacked the Republican Party, first regionally and now nationally. I just wish they would be honest and label themselves “Dixiecans” or “Trumpists” and leave the Republican Party to the real Republicans.
Ron Carroll
King