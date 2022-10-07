The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Fact and opinion

Really?

While people have differing opinions, they should be backed up by fact and reasoning. I was surprised that two recent letters (“Worst thing ever,” Sept. 8; “Blame Biden,” Sept. 9) seemed to be rants with no facts or reasoning.

Gas prices are based on supply and demand and the price of crude oil.

The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues have caused empty shelves and higher prices worldwide.

For years, young people were told that you need a college education to support yourself. The interest rate on those loans has been as high as some mortgages, ranging from 6.8% from 2006-2008 to 4.529% in 2020. When interest starts compounding, borrowers are paying less and less on the principal.

I’m not sure when the border was secure, but here is a fact: The Trump administration presided over what was then the largest flows of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border since the mid-2000s.

Another fact: Trump is one of three presidents with the biggest budget deficits in history (the other two were George W. Bush and Barack Obama).

Definition of fascism: a political philosophy, movement or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.

Sounds divisive and a lot like Trumpism.

My metrics come from many sources to confirm the data.

So, stop the name calling, smell the coffee and bless your little hearts.

Christine Kneppelt Duffer

Winston-Salem

Uncomfortable

About “Graphic protest met with a shrug” (Oct. 4): I think these protesters are right. My understanding is that there’s no medical reason for men to be circumcised.

As for the religious purpose — well, one more very serious reason religion shouldn’t be taken seriously.

I can understand why a protest wouldn’t gather much reaction, though. It’s not a comfortable topic. Medical authorities and parents are going to have to speak out before change occurs.

Ed Ryan

Winston-Salem

Democratic policies

You recently published an article telling us that the proceeds of a bond issue are no longer sufficient to improve our schools as originally planned (“Three school projects delayed,” Sept. 28). Please recognize that it’s a result of the policies of the Democrats we’ve put in power.

The Democratic Party wasn’t always like this, but these Democrats are.

Our Constitution reserves creation of money to the federal government, and with the economy at full employment we can’t make more production quickly, so there’s simply more money than things to buy and prices rise. Most of us see it in our daily lives as well as in our school construction plans.

I had hopes for President Biden to be a kindly grandfather whose experience would make him moderate the Pelosi-Sanders impulses of his party. Instead he became their leader. If you’re interested in the economics of it, you can find it here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LfUyML5QVY.

Whom can we elect that will be rational? Please help me see what to do as a voter. It will be very difficult to restore balance when the politicians are having too much fun buying votes.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Market forces

Add my name to those who are upset with your recent changes. Those businesses who do not consider their market soon do not have one.

Romaine Poindexter

Kernersville

Recovering

Why isn’t former President Trump tossing paper towels to his Florida neighbors as they try to recover from Hurricane Ian?

Roy Hantgan

Winston-Salem

Inclusion

As a U.S. Navy veteran, I cringed just a little when I didn't see the Navy included in the Journal's article "Hunger plan builds on federal role in feeding millions" in the Oct. 6 Journal.

The article mentioned the "Air Force, Army, Marines and Space Force." After all, the Marines are within the Department of the Navy, so by including the Navy, the Marines are automatically included.

Amanda Adams Enloe

U.S. Navy veteran, 1981-1986

Winston-Salem