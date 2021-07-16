The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Think bodycams on cops. What a far-fetched idea it seemed at first. But we decided it was necessary to satisfy public scrutiny and to hold individual officers accountable for their actions. Image us today without bodycams on cops. Why not class cams?

Brian Lineberry

East Bend

Vetting concerts

The front-page account of the cancellation of a rap concert at the city fairgrounds (“Promoter sues over cancellation,” July 13) leaves many questions unanswered. I was left with the strong impression that the basis for canceling the show was vague concerns about “gang violence,” without any hard evidence that the performers in question or their fans pose a threat. It seems as though they are all being punished because someone else has judged, perhaps without justification, that they have criminal intent.

Is it common for the city police to vet all performers at the fairgrounds? Is it standard procedure to allow the police veto power over all arts and culture events? Is this just a simple case of the city discouraging “those kinds of people” from feeling welcome here?

I’m asking the question: “Is racism at the root of this decision?”