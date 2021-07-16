The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

A tragic correlation
All people of sound reason and ethical standards would agree wholeheartedly with the excellent editorial describing the Journal’s position on incidents of animal cruelty (“Any, all animal cruelty deserves punishment,” July 14). Animal cruelty is inhumane and often reveals something even more sinister in the character of perpetrators.
It is difficult to understand, however, why these sound principles of treating animals with care and protection from cruelty and merciless murder are not also given in our society to the most vulnerable humans among us: children in the womb.
I do not address this issue from a political viewpoint. Most politicians have failed us miserably in this area. Democrats welcome funding from pro-abortion supporters and abortion providers who exploit women for greed. Republicans use pro-life members for votes, but rarely speak intelligently about the issue or use their platform to educate others about fetal development or how terribly harmful abortion is to women.
I challenge the Journal to issue an editorial similar to the one on animal cruelty with the following revised examples:
“(Humans) have complex family and social lives — they care for their young — and … provide nothing but pleasure … “
“That someone could take such innocent (children in the womb) and design acts of torture for them seems a crime against all that is decent …”
“It is gut-wrenching to imagine the violence and pain these (children) have been forced to endure!” (The original quote by Gail Thomssen stated “dogs” in place of the words in parentheses.)
Is not this tragic correlation obvious? May God have mercy on our souls.
Pamela Padrick Richards
Clemmons
Teacher scrutiny
I see the N.C. legislature has taken up the critical race theory matter in an effort, they say, to prevent the political and social indoctrination of students regarding racism and race (“Bill pushes back against CRT,” July 15).
Those opposed say CRT is not a curriculum, therefore the Republican bill is senseless, as if an opinion and a bias has to be a packaged curriculum before it can be relayed to the minds of students who sit in that teacher’s class every day. Those of us who have had children in public high school already know that teachers’ and counselors’ personal values and biases come through aplenty.
Teacher bias in the classroom seems mostly, not completely, unenforceable. Therefore, I propose cameras be installed in each classroom. Every day of every class recorded and kept for some period of time and made available for public review via some governed process.
Think bodycams on cops. What a far-fetched idea it seemed at first. But we decided it was necessary to satisfy public scrutiny and to hold individual officers accountable for their actions. Image us today without bodycams on cops. Why not class cams?
Brian Lineberry
East Bend
Vetting concerts
The front-page account of the cancellation of a rap concert at the city fairgrounds (“Promoter sues over cancellation,” July 13) leaves many questions unanswered. I was left with the strong impression that the basis for canceling the show was vague concerns about “gang violence,” without any hard evidence that the performers in question or their fans pose a threat. It seems as though they are all being punished because someone else has judged, perhaps without justification, that they have criminal intent.
Is it common for the city police to vet all performers at the fairgrounds? Is it standard procedure to allow the police veto power over all arts and culture events? Is this just a simple case of the city discouraging “those kinds of people” from feeling welcome here?
I’m asking the question: “Is racism at the root of this decision?”
I challenge the city to describe the normal procedure for contracting city-owned venues and provide some evidence that this particular decision was made for reasons other than bias against Black people. Please, Winston-Salem government, show us all that it isn’t so.