The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Good for business
There has been a lot of news related to climate change in the paper recently. 2020 was the hottest year on record or just slightly behind 2016, which had been the hottest. President Biden has rejoined the Paris climate accord and has canceled the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.
But perhaps the most important news was not in the paper. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which historically spoke against action to address climate change, issued a statement on Jan. 19 urging Congress to enact a market-based approach to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This comes a few months after the Business Roundtable, another group that had spoken against action on climate change, issued a statement supporting adoption of market-based solutions to address climate change.
Politicians used to say we can’t address climate change because it will wreck the economy. Maybe the U.S. Chamber and the Business Roundtable realize that instead of wrecking the economy, transitioning to a clean energy economy is a huge business opportunity. Maybe that’s why more than 100 North Carolina businesses — brewers, wineries, construction companies, a textile company, an insurance firm, financial advisers and auto dealers — have endorsed the market-based Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
The economy is struggling. Now is the time for Congress to enact policies to support a clean energy boom. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Reps. Kathy Manning, Patrick McHenry and Ted Budd should heed the advice of the U.S. Chamber and the Business Roundtable.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
An American tragedy
If a bank executive steals money from customers' accounts and is fired for embezzlement, should all charges then be dismissed because he is no longer an employee?
Many in Congress are grasping at that straw to excuse former President Trump from his crime of inciting insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 ("Republicans frown on holding trial," Jan. 27). If they prevail, and indications are that they will, he will pay no price for stealing from all of us trust in our institutions, faith in our government, morale among public servants, love of neighbor for neighbor and hope for the future. He, white supremacists, neo-Nazis and wanna-be despots will then feel free to run roughshod over the Constitution and the freedoms and liberties so many have died for.
The vast majority of his supporters would not want this, but are nevertheless making it possible. His "troops" stormed the Capitol, where they were ready to kidnap, torture and even kill members of Congress and Trump's own vice president. Five citizens died. This is an American tragedy, still playing out.
Lee Pulliam
Winston-Salem
Respectful behavior
I eat out from time to time — and respectfully wear a mask in and when I leave the restaurant.
Recently I was so proud of the fact that the personnel in this small restaurant met the incomers with no mask on saying, “no entry without a mask!” They left. I wish all restaurant could do the same.
Sue Rice
Winston-Salem
Health care survived
For about four years, President Trump promised to reveal a “beautiful” new health care program — “in two weeks.” This is one of many promises he never kept.
On Jan. 26, President Biden opened Obamacare markets again. Obamacare has survived despite all of Trump’s efforts to destroy it.
Trump never did anything for the American people — he only sought to help his followers. Some of his actions, and his thirst for praise, were downright embarrassing. And the way he encouraged the racist Proud Boys organization and gave dangerous QAnon believers a pass is shameful. But Biden is acting for all Americans.
Many evangelicals had nothing but praise for anything and everything Trump did. They’re already looking for reasons to criticize President Biden, who has barely been in office for a week. (Pro tip: Presidents don’t control gas prices.)
What specifically do evangelicals stand for? I’m curious.
Mike Shandler
Winston-Salem