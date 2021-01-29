The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

An American tragedy

Many in Congress are grasping at that straw to excuse former President Trump from his crime of inciting insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 ("Republicans frown on holding trial," Jan. 27). If they prevail, and indications are that they will, he will pay no price for stealing from all of us trust in our institutions, faith in our government, morale among public servants, love of neighbor for neighbor and hope for the future. He, white supremacists, neo-Nazis and wanna-be despots will then feel free to run roughshod over the Constitution and the freedoms and liberties so many have died for.